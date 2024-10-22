PQ leader accuses Montreal library of promoting 'religious invasion' with photo of girl in hijab

A Montreal borough and Muslim leader are pushing back against the head of the Parti Québécois (PQ) after he accused a local library of promoting a "religious invasion" by posting a photo of a young girl wearing a hijab for a story time event.

The photo in question was used in a Facebook post for an event the Mercier Library held on Oct. 13 called Les P'tits Coeurs Contes, or Little Hearts Tales in English. The promotional poster includes a stock photo of three children, including one girl wearing the religious head scarf in class.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said: "Is it normal for a library in my riding to feel the need to advertise a religious sign with a photo of a veiled little girl aged between three and six? Do you really think that this little girl is making a free and informed choice, with full knowledge of the facts, to be subjected to a religious symbol?"

According to St-Pierre Plamondon, "we currently have a real issue of religious invasion of the public space, and we mustn't bury our heads in the sand."

The story time event at the library on Hochelaga Street was meant for children between the ages of three and six, in order to spark an interest in books and help them develop linguistic expression skills, according to a description.

Photo represents community, borough official says

Vincent Fortin, a spokesperson for Montreal's Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough where the library is located, said in an email to CTV News that officials use generic images from databases such as iStock to promote community events.

"As it is possible to observe, a variety of people are represented in the borough's communications. The borough does not promote any specific religious practice and makes no judgment on individual practices," Fortin wrote.

"Please note that the publication in question is not an advertisement and is not the subject of any particular promotion."

A search online shows the same photo of the young girl has been used elsewhere, including by the City of Los Angeles for a "Ramadan storytime" event and by the Cumberland City Council in Australia for library programs for children.

PQ leader's comment 'create fear': Muslim group

The Canadian Muslim Forum called the PQ leader's comments divisive and a distraction from the real issues facing Quebecers.

"This kind of statement creates fear," said president Samer Majzoub in an interview.

"It creates a lot of tension that no one will benefit from. When we speak as figures, we should know exactly what will be the implication of our speeches."

He added: "As Quebecers, we have a lot of issues to focus on — our health system, our education system — so many things that we really need to focus on instead of diverting the attention towards things that are extremely trivial, and [say] 'Oh God. We are being invaded by foreigners and from people from other planets.' I don't think it is beneficial for anyone."

Majzoub said that the photo was meant to reflect the community it serves.

"Just imagine this child when a leader comes out and speaks about her in particular. How she will be feeling, you know, discriminated against, isolated, alienated," he said.

André Pratte, former Quebec senator and chair of the Quebec Liberal Party’s policy committee, weighed into the issue on social media, suggesting that St-Pierre Plamondon was using this case as a way to push for a ban on religious symbols in all public spaces.

"Yet the Universal Declaration of Human Rights protects 'the freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest one's religion or belief'. But we know how little regard the CAQ and the PQ have for the fundamental rights of Quebecers…" he wrote on X.

The Facebook post elicited nearly 20 comments from the public, most of which opposed the image choice. Some people wrote it was "shame" that the library used it, while a handful expressed solidarity with the library.

The uproar over the photo also comes amid promises on Tuesday from the Legault government to toughen the province's secularism measures in schools after a Ministry of Education report revealed allegations that a group of 11 teachers at a Montreal public school tried to introduce what the premier described as "Islamist" beliefs.

The report by the school service centre found that a "dominant clan" at Bedford school imposed strict, autocratic rule over students.

With files from The Canadian Press