Minister suspends licences of 11 teachers at Montreal's Bedford school after allegations of mistreatment

Education Minister Bernard Drainville has suspended the licences of the 11 teachers implicated in the Bedford school investigation in Montreal.

"The findings of the inquiry committees are clear. They are concerned about the 'physical, psychological and emotional integrity of the students' and question the 'quality of the teaching currently being received by the students," Drainville said in a news release.

It also states that the 11 investigation committees "consider that the facts described in the documentation consulted, including the investigation report, appear to run counter to the principles set out in the Act respecting the secular nature of the State."

These same 11 teachers were suspended from school by the Centre de services scolaires de Montréal last Saturday.

An education ministry report painted a devastating picture of Bedford School, revealing a toxic climate of fear and intimidation imposed by a group of teachers. Investigations are underway in other Montreal schools.

'Reinforce controls and secularism'

Earlier on Tuesday, Premier François Legault said he was "shocked" by the news of recent days about the behaviour of teachers at Bedford School. He announced that he wanted to "strengthen controls and secularism in schools."

The premier said he had instructed Bernard Drainville and the Minister for Secularism, Jean-François Roberge, to "examine all options" to "avoid other situations as shocking and, above all, as devastating for children."

The premier also denounced an "attempt by a group of teachers to introduce Islamic religious concepts into a public school."

"In Quebec, we decided a long time ago to take religion out of public schools. We will never accept going backwards," he stressed in a message on X.

"We need all Quebecers to denounce these situations without fear of bullies. All of Quebec must defend the choice of secularism in our public institutions. Let's not be afraid," the Premier added.

'Religious practices'

The report on Bedford School stated that girls were forbidden to play soccer and mentions "certain religious practices, such as prayers in classrooms or ablutions in communal toilets." It is stated that, although "most of these practices were not carried out in front of the pupils," the evidence analysed mentions "two events in which pupils were allegedly involved in religious practices."

It also states that "witnesses told the investigators that they had observed a strong community influence on several members of staff at Bedford School. A number of them were said to frequent a community centre and a mosque in the neighbourhood."

However, the report states that "although the majority group is mainly made up of people of North African origin, people of other origins are also associated with it. The minority clan is also partly made up of people of North African origin, including some of the strongest opponents of the majority group."

It adds that "although there are indeed clans at Bedford School made up of individuals of different origins, the investigators observed above all an opposition between ideologies."

The document also mentions "shortcomings in the teaching of oral communication, science and technology, ethics and religious culture and sexuality education."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 22, 2024.