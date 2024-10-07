Celine Dion intros Cowboys v. Steelers Sunday Night Football, gets drenched in Gatorade

It wasn't the most natural of pairings, but somehow Celine Dion, the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburg Steelers and Sunday Night Football came together in a Gatorade-drenched symphony of gridiron poetry.

Who knew a ballad would pair so well with football?

"I think my favourite thing about this game is its power to connect who we are to who we were," Dion says. "To prove that our most powerful memories, our most enduring loves can stay with us forever. You know what I'm talking about right? Some times, some nights, it just all comes back."

Following her comeback performance at the Paris Olympics, the first diva of Quebec song introduced the marquee matchup while "It's All Coming Back To Me" played in the background.

As Dion explains how her 1996 hit relates to the Dallas-Pittsburgh rivalry, a montage shows classic games of years past.

Appropriately, 1996 was the last year the Cowboys won the Super Bowl.

"When you touch me like this, when you hold me like that... It kind of works no?" says Dion as a receiver gets creamed, quarterback sacked, and another player slams his fist into his opponent's chest.

"What beautiful passion it produced. What painful heartache it revealed; so, so long ago," said Dion. "The Cowboys, the Steelers, a timeless classic on Sunday night."

Just to ensure Dion walked away with her NFL bonafides, she was drenched with orange Gatorade.