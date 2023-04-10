Ice storm: more than 4,500 branches and 900 fallen trees reported in Montreal
As Montrealers recover from the ice storm that pummelled parts of Quebec on April 5, workers are busy clearing streets and sidewalks of fallen branches throughout the city.
Although it is still too early to assess the extent of the damage to public property, the City of Montreal reports that since the ice storm began, its 311 service has recorded more than 920 requests to report fallen trees and more than 4,560 requests for broken branches.
Usually, in that timeframe, only about ten reports are made for fallen branches or trees.
In an email to The Canadian Press, the City of Montreal said the numbers were "grossly underestimated as the figures presented do not include data from parks."
Five days after the storm, work to clear public spaces continues around the clock in most areas of the city.
Tree maintenance along streets and in local parks is the boroughs' responsibility. Professionals such as forestry engineers, arboriculture inspectors and tree trimmers assess the damage before deciding on the necessary steps. Trees that pose immediate safety concerns are removed.
Due to the heavy ice build-up, even healthy trees had to be cut down. It is unknown now how many trees were downed due to the storm.
The Service des grands parcs, du Mont-Royal et des sports manages the large parks and nature parks such as Frederick-Back Park or Ile-de-la-Visitation Nature Park. Trees cut down in these parks are sent to the Centre de valorisation des bois urbains to be transformed into boards or chips for pulp.
Branches collected by city crews at the curb are transported to the Saint-Michel Environmental Complex.
The material is then transformed into wood chips for various uses, such as manufacturing particleboard used in construction.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 10, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP faces federal court challenge over dismissed harassment complaint
A Mountie is taking the national police force to court over a harassment complaint she says was improperly dismissed by the RCMP’s new independent claims system.
Canada likely 'watching anxiously from the sidelines' expert says of U.S. Pentagon leaks
A national security expert says Canada will likely wait for American security services to investigate an apparent leak of Pentagon documents that appear to detail U.S. and NATO operations in Ukraine, rather than launching a probe of its own.
Never seen before: NASA says massive black hole leaving a trail of stars in its wake
A supermassive black hole flying through space has left behind a trail of newborn stars twice as long as the Milky Way, a phenomenon researchers say they have never seen until now.
5th victim dies of wounds after Louisville bank shooting
A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing five people, including a close friend of Kentucky's governor, while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said.
More than half of Canadians aren't saving enough money for retirement: survey
More than half of Canadians say they don't have enough money left at the end of the month to save for retirement, a new survey says.
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
Most elephants eat bananas with the peel on, but this elephant has developed her own peeling technique
Normally, elephants eat bananas whole, skin and all, but one elephant at the Berlin Zoo likes to peel some of her bananas first — a skill researchers believe she learned from watching humans, shining more light on the incredible cognitive abilities of elephants.
North Korean leader vows 'offensive' nuclear expansion
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to enhance his nuclear arsenal in more 'practical and offensive' ways as he met with senior military officials to discuss the country's war preparations in the face of his rivals' 'frantic' military exercises, state media said Tuesday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead, another seriously injured after crash in Oshawa, Ont.
One person has died and another has been airlifted to hospital after a severe car crash in Oshawa, Ont. Monday afternoon.
-
Toronto man shocked after $60,000 truck bought from dealership turns out to be stolen
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
-
Family defrauded nearly $12,000 by fake Domino's delivery driver in Brampton
Another woman is speaking out after she says her family was defrauded nearly $12,000 by helping a woman pay for her Domino’s pizza.
Atlantic
-
'It’s an insult': Retired Mountie angered after N.S. mass shooting inquiry recommends former officers surrender their Red Serge
After spending 25 years as a frontline Mountie, Brian Carter says he and other veteran officers are angered by a recommendation calling on former officers to give up their ceremonial dress uniforms.
-
Maritimes set for warmest days of 2023 so far
It’s the warmest stretch of the year so far to get this week started in the Maritimes.
-
Historic church gets $10-million offer from anonymous donor: 'maybe from heaven'
The largest wooden church in North America faced potential demolition until an anonymous donor turned up with a $10-million offer.
London
-
St Thomas Police respond to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle
Elm Street in St. Thomas, Ont. was closed in both directions near Elmina Street for a police investigation Monday evening.
-
Police respond to reports of a stabbing
Around 3 p.m. Monday, emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing near 602 Queens Ave. in the Old East Village in London, Ont.
-
‘Oh no, not again’: Alleged attack at mosque brings back bad memories for London, Ont. Muslims
An alleged hate-motivated incident at a Toronto, Ont. area mosque last week has brought back memories of an attack in London, Ont. in June of 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
-
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
-
Northern snowmobile trails close amid rising temperatures, unsafe conditions
As temperatures rise across the province, that also means the end of the sledding season in most of the northeast, with Timmins’ snowmobile club the latest to declare its trails closed for off-road vehicles.
Calgary
-
Man charged for allegedly drugging, kidnapping and sexually assaulting women
Calgary police say a Rocky View County man is facing charges for crimes targeting women working in the sex trade, the culmination of an investigation that began last month and involves the extensive search of a home just outside city limits.
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
Kitchener
-
'He lost everything': Guelph fire victim faces long road to recovery
A Guelph man is still recovering from burn injuries after flames broke out at his home earlier this month. He lost everything in the fire, and his siblings hope the public can help him piece his life back together.
-
Suspicious package detonated outside Guelph police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service detonated a suspicious package Monday morning that was left outside its headquarters on Wyndham Street.
-
Get out your sunscreen! Summer-like temperatures expected this week
Southern Ontario will be warming up this week and it could be a record-breaker.
Vancouver
-
We’ll be there': B.C. paramedics urge homeless to call for help when needed
Whether they’re in the East Hastings corridor, on the edge of city parks, or tucked into side streets, the paramedics’ union is urging Vancouver’s homeless population to call for medical help when they need it.
-
B.C.’s limited transportation network frustrates contestants in reality show
Ten contestants in the BBC reality show Race Across the World were blown away by British Columbia’s size and beauty, but also frustrated by its lack of long-distance ground transportation.
-
'They're fighters': Squamish couple injured in California hit-and-run crash
Squamish residents Kevin Gulbranson and Dayae Choi were struck in a hit-and-run incident on April 7 while vacationing in San Diego, Calif.
Edmonton
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
Timeline of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and controversy over COVID court cases
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has been accused of interference in the province's justice system. Here is a timeline of events.
-
Man charged with mischief after becoming stuck inside Talus Dome
Edmonton firefighters rescued a person trapped inside the iconic Talus Dome public art installation in the river valley Sunday evening.
Windsor
-
Young Spitfires fan gets special season-end souvenir
A young Windsor Spitfires fan says he’s an even bigger fan at the close of the 2022-23 season, after star Shane Wright met with him to hand over an autographed hockey stick.
-
Extreme spring cleaning: Have a litter or graffiti problem? This group of volunteers can help
Residents in a downtown Windsor neighbourhood are expressing gratitude after their trash-filled alley received a make-over this long weekend.
-
Taking cancer research to the next level in Windsor-Essex
Jeff Casey has learned a lot while helping run the Play for a Cure hockey event.
Regina
-
Regina realtor fined for criticizing colleague on social media after sale falls through
A Regina realtor has agreed to pay a hefty fine after inadvertently calling out a fellow agent on social media after a sale fell through.
-
'This is a priority': Group advocating for universal access to contraceptives in Sask.
A group of medical students at the University of Saskatchewan are calling on the provincial government to make contraceptives available for free, under universal health care.
-
Sask. premier calls out federal minister following comments on natural resource rights
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said a comment made by federal justice minister David Lametti in regard to the Natural Resource Revenue Transfer Act is an “outrageous statement.”
Ottawa
-
NEW
NEW | Manor Park school closed Tuesday due to power outage
A spokesperson for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says the outage affects a number of different areas of the school and there's no timeline yet for when the issue will be resolved.
-
Highway 401 reopens after crash in Kingston
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 have reopened following a collision in Kingston. One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
-
The hidden costs of having a vehicle stolen
Auto theft has surged in recent years and while police have made significant gains to stop criminals in their tracks and recover those cars and trucks, there remains frustration for victims, who are not always covered by insurance.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon rejects request to create street harassment bylaw
Saskatoon councillors rejected a request to create a street harassment bylaw last week, as they look to get a better understanding of hate-motivated incidents in the city.
-
'It's the City of Saskatoon's fault': Watch Grade 8 students talk trash at city council
A group of Grade 8 students in Saskatoon is calling on the city to do something about the litter in their neighbourhood parks.
-
Saskatoon construction firm fined $24,000 after worker seriously injured
A Saskatoon construction company was slapped with $24,000 in fines for an incident that left a worker seriously injured.