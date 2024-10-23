MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman's 'suspicious' death being investigated by Montreal police

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson) The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)
    The death of a woman in her 50s in Montreal's Anjou borough is being considered as "suspicious" by authorities.

    Montreal police (SPVM) says it received a 911 call at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday about an incident at a home on d'Aubigny Avenue.

    "When police arrived on site, they found a victim on the ground," explains Mariane Allaire Morin, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "It was a woman in her 50s, unconscious with no pulse."

    First responders performed CPR on the woman, but her death was pronounced at the scene.

    A security perimeter has been established to allow investigators to analyze the area and determine the events leading up to the woman's death.

