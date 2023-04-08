Storm, thaw, and communications breakdown causes flooding chaos in disaster relief
It was the perfect storm in the worst possible way in Montreal this week. Large amounts of freezing rain and ice pellets leading to power outages followed by a spring thaw meant flooding, fires and property damage, all while communication systems were down.
The phone lines at the flood and disaster recovery company Renovco have been ringing non-stop since Wednesday night with customers desperate to dry out basements, put out fires and remove dangerous broken trees.
"Flooded basements, fallen trees on homes, we had a couple of fires as well because people are heating indoors," said Renovco president Walter Assi. "We've been getting all sorts of different types of disasters because of what people are doing to try to cope with what's happening, but the biggest number of calls we've been getting is sump pump failures due to electricity and then their basements are getting flooded."
Electric sump pumps stopped working during the power outage, leaving homeowners with the need for backup systems.
Assi said those that had battery-powered backup pumps were helped for a time, but when those batteries died, the basement flooded. Only those with a diesel or propane-powered generator that could run for half a week would have been able to keep their pumps running, Assi said.
"Not everybody has the infrastructure for three days worth of power outages to be able to cope with it," he said.
He explained that it is not just waterfront properties that are at risk of flooding. Any property with a high water table or poor landscaping without adequate drainage can be at risk of flooding.
COMMUNICATION BREAKDOWN
The situation went from bad to worse when cell phone and internet lines went down.
"We had a lot of people that could not call out for help because they had no cell phone, no internet," said Assi, who was speaking to CTV News from his brother's home as his office and home were without internet on Saturday afternoon.
Typically, he said, insurance companies contact Renovco through the internet, which then dispatches crews to report to the houses.
Assi said he has never seen anything like this week's storm, including his time working through the ice storm of 1998.
"People could not call out; our insurance companies could not call in," he said. "There was a day when we were really black, we could not even communicate with our people in the field, so they had to come back to base, get new assignments and go out again, which created all kinds of delays and a nightmare-ish scenario really."
A broken tree branch landed on a power line causing an explosion and fire.
He said Renovco could have done much more if the proper logistics were in place to respond to breakdowns in hydro, internet and cell phone towers simultaneously.
He is already looking at backup solutions, such as low-tech walkie-talkies, for the next major crisis, and feels a conversation needs to be had about cracks in the system.
"We're very dependent on technology, and we believe so much in the system," said Assi. "We need to have, maybe on a municipal level, better planning... Better infrastructure for cell phone towers, for sure. That's a big thing for us."
He added that gas stations, pharmacies, and other essential businesses need to have backup power for at least 48 hours to eliminate the backlog that occurred on Thursday and Friday. His staff lost crucial hours on Thursday and Friday getting gas for generators and vehicles, for example, while being unable to communicate with each other.
Assi said Quebec homeowners and landlords need to be better prepared for floods, ice storms and other extreme weather situations.
It's not a question of "if," but "when" the next storm will hit.
"Unfortunately, global warming, and the weather patterns, we're going to have other situations like this, so let's get ready from now for the next one because it will happen," said Assi.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was heartbreaking': Ukraine children back home after alleged deportation
More than 30 children were reunited with their families in Ukraine this weekend after a long operation to bring them back home from Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea, where they had been taken from areas occupied by Russian forces during the war.
Minister says Canada is in an affordability crisis, wants provinces to do more
The federal minister of families, children and social development says she agrees Canada is in the midst of an affordability crisis, but wants to see provincial and territorial governments do more to help.
Easter weekend bringing 200 mm of rain, 20 C to some parts of Canada
It'll be a tale of three springs in Canada this Easter long weekend, with rain, dry heat or cool, cloudy weather in the forecast for different parts of the country.
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
Abortion pill order latest contentious ruling by Texas judge
A Texas judge who sparked a legal firestorm with an unprecedented ruling halting approval of the nation's most common method of abortion is a former attorney for a religious liberty legal group with a long history pushing conservative causes.
First-ever Inuktitut eye chart reaches Indigenous communities in their language
Medical professionals in Montreal developed an Inuktitut visual acuity eye chart which can be used for the first time for Inuit, Cree and Ojibwe first-language speakers doing an eye test.
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
Utah man who killed family vented his anger in suicide note
A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and the couple's five kids after he was investigated for child abuse left a suicide note saying he "would rather rot in hell" than continue enduring what he called controlling behavior by his wife, investigators wrote in a report released on Friday.
Toronto
-
Sister of man who died awaiting trial in a Toronto jail speaks out on 'alarming' spike in inmate deaths
Melissa Chatzimanolakis’ brother Anthony died while awaiting trial at an Ontario jail late last month, marking one of the latest amongst an increasing number of inmate deaths in recent years – but Melissa says she’s refusing to let him become “a sad statistic.”
-
Toronto shelter kicks off search for family of dog abandoned with handwritten note
A local animal shelter is searching for the owner of a four-year-old family dog seemingly abandoned in Toronto's west end this week with a handwritten note attached to him.
-
Cyclist struck by Toronto streetcar in Little Portugal
A cyclist has reportedly been hit by a streetcar in Little Portugal in Toronto Saturday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Food insecurity becoming more common this Easter weekend
With the cost of groceries soaring, many are going to food banks for support. Feed Nova Scotia says it is already experiencing the extra pressure as food insecurity in the province increases.
-
Search underway for missing boater in Digby County, Nova Scotia
A search and rescue operation is underway at a lake in Digby County, Nova Scotia for missing boater.
-
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
London
-
Town of South Bruce Peninsula issues statement regarding Sauble Beach court decision
Several days following a landmark superior court ruling granting ownership of a stretch of Sauble Beach to the Saugeen First Nation, the Town of South Bruce Peninsula has issued a statement regarding 'unresolved questions' and its next steps.
-
Teenager facing second stunt driving charge in 7 months: OPP
A 19-year-old Londoner is temporarily without a vehicle after OPP clocked them allegedly driving 166 km/h on Highway 401 earlier this week.
-
2 people hurt in south London crash Saturday
NEW I A two-vehicle crash in London, Ont.’s south end sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning. The collision, at the intersection of Exeter Road and Holiday Drive, just west of Wellington Road, occurred shortly before 9 a.m.
Northern Ontario
-
CRA employees issue strike mandate ahead of contract talks
Thousands of Canada Revenue Agency workers, including roughly 3,000 in Sudbury, Ont., could soon be walking off the job ahead of scheduled contract talks for later this month.
-
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
-
Crash on a northern trail claims the life of another southern Ont. snowmobiler
The OPP are investigating a fatal snowmachine crash that occurred Friday afternoon north of Greater Sudbury.
Calgary
-
Calgary church holds 'Way of the Cross' event to mark Good Friday
Christians around the world marked Good Friday, the day Jesus died, yesterday.
-
Man and woman charged in northwest Calgary break-and-enter
A man and a woman face charges related to a violent home invasion that took place last weekend in northwest Calgary.
-
Property search underway in Rocky View County: CPS
Police and RCMP have converged on an acreage east of Calgary.
Kitchener
-
Guelph Storm fighting to stay in the playoffs with another win
The Guelph Storm aren’t ready to give up on their OHL playoff run, with another win Friday night on home ice.
-
Armed robbery investigation at Waterloo plaza
Waterloo regional police are currently at the scene of a gunpoint robbery in Waterloo.
-
Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont. cut at the Masters tournament
Corey Conners has failed to make the cut at the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
Vancouver
-
Fire officials warn of dry spring conditions in B.C. Interior
While there are not currently any bans on open fires in the B.C. Interior, a dry spring following last fall's drought has officials warning residents to be cautious with their burning this season.
-
Environment Canada warns of heavy rain and high winds over holiday weekend in B.C.
Environment Canada says several regions in British Columbia should brace for high winds and heavy rainfall this holiday weekend, warning of possible flooding and power outages as a pair of weather systems flow towards the South Coast.
-
Selfie sticks bloom beneath Vancouver's cherry blossoms, as petal power goes global
It's springtime in Metro Vancouver, when thickets of selfie sticks and tourists sprout up beneath canopies of the region's famous cherry blossoms.
Edmonton
-
Minister says Canada is in an affordability crisis, wants provinces to do more
The federal minister of families, children and social development says she agrees Canada is in the midst of an affordability crisis, but wants to see provincial and territorial governments do more to help.
-
High-scoring Oilers trio visits San Jose
Nugent-Hopkins will take the ice for the first time as a 100-point scorer when the Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday afternoon.
-
Edmonton woman repatriated from Syria granted bail on Terrorism Peace Bond: lawyer
A 38-year-old Canadian woman who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, and flown to her hometown of Edmonton, multiple officials have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Man arrested for break and enter after fleeing police
Police in Chatham-Kent had to use thermal vision in order to apprehend a suspect who’d broken into a business and then fled the scene on Saturday.
-
Windsor police stop driver travelling more than double the speed limit
A driver was stopped by Windsor police for travelling more than 100 km/h through a residential neighbourhood over the Easter long weekend.
-
Windsor to bask in summer-like temperatures later this week
The sunny and warm weather shows no sign of stopping in Windsor, Ont., with Mother Nature scheduled to turn up the heat later this week with temperatures expected to hit the mid-twenties.
Regina
-
Saskatoon Blades best Regina Pats 4-2 to take series lead
The Regina Pats have lost their playoff series lead following their latest match-up against the Saskatoon Blades.
-
Here's what's happening in Regina over the Easter weekend
Families hoping to take part in some egg-stra fun Easter activities will have plenty to pick from this weekend. Here’s what’s happening in Regina over the Easter weekend.
-
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
Ottawa
-
1,300 homes in Ottawa still without power Saturday afternoon
Hydro Ottawa crews are pushing to have power restored by the end of the day Saturday, after thousands of people in Ottawa spent a third night in the cold.
-
The melt is on in Ottawa, but another cold night awaits
Temperatures in Ottawa are warming up and plenty of sunshine is in the forecast, but another cold night awaits for those who might be without electricity for a fourth day.
-
Family of Ojibwe man killed by Ottawa police calls for new mental health strategy
Four years after Greg Ritchie's death, a lawsuit filed by his relatives has been settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. Even though the legal action has formally ended, the family is still advocating for the police to implement a new mental-health strategy.
Saskatoon
-
Warman fire rescue warns of ice crossing after car accidently submerged
Warman Fire Rescue responded after a car fell through the ice at Clarkboro River Crossing Friday.
-
Police on scene following incident in Saskatoon’s Fairhaven neighbourhood
Saskatoon police are investigating an incident in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road.
-
Saskatoon Blades best Regina Pats 4-2 to take series lead
The Regina Pats have lost their playoff series lead following their latest match-up against the Saskatoon Blades.