Call it the calm before the storm.



Monday’s morning sunshine will begin to cut out in the afternoon as clouds increase, with a powerful nor’easter heading this direction.



Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for southern and central Quebec, including the Montreal, Eastern Townships and Quebec City regions.



Snowfall totals of 15 to 30 centimetres are expected in these areas, but there could be more depending where the heavy snow band sets up.



Snow and blowing snow will begin near noon on Tuesday, with about 5 centimetres falling. The wind will come in from the northeast at 20 kilometres per hour, gusting to as much as 60/h in the afternoon.



Snow will be heavy at times, particularly at night on Tuesday. Wednesday will continue with cloudy and breezy weather, as the snow accumulation adds up to that 15 to 30 centimetres total.



Expect travel to be difficult.

While the temperature is not quite as brisk as over the weekend, the Montreal area is still experiencing colder than seasonal temperatures Monday with a high -8 Celsius – that’s 7 degrees below normal.



By noon Monday, the temperature will hit -12 Celsius, and will climb to -8 in the afternoon before dropping to -10 in the evening.



Tuesday will see a high of -6, and there will be a high of -4 on Wednesday.