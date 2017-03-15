

Several drivers were stuck overnight on Highway 13 south in Dorval. Drivers were unable to advance and some had to abandon their vehicle and leave the highway on foot.

Dozens of others waited in their car for hours. Some of them ran out of gas.

Firefighters had to help people get out of their cars Wednesday morning as buses were sent to pick them up.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Highway 13 south remained closed between Highways 20 and 40.



Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre is asking people to stay home if they can today.



