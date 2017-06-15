Live Now:
Trees have fallen and the power is out for 115,000 across Quebec as a quick but powerful storm wreaked havoc.
The lineup includes three orchestras, more than 300 musicians and numerous pop artists including Rufus Wainwright.
André Gagné of Concordia University on why terrorists are trying to make people fear the ordinary
On Monday morning the woman was walking east across the intersection on a green light, but did not make it all the way through before the light changed.
A skateboarding Longueuil police officer is bridging the gap between cops and skaters.
Eye doctors and other ocular experts are cautioning fledgling star gazers that although the sun looks covered during an eclipse, it does not mean that eyes are safe from permanent damage.
The SQ stopped a graffiti remover from taking a swastika off a public space.
