    Bomb squad called in after dynamite sticks found in Montreal

    A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Montreal police are sending a bomb squad to an east-end neighbourhood Friday afternoon after sticks of dynamite were found on a sidewalk outside a residential building. 

    A police spokesperson said they received a 911 call shortly at around 1:40 p.m. regarding "dynamite sticks that were found by a citizen” on d'Orleans Avenue, near St-Joseph Boulevard, in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

    Officers have set up a large perimeter in the area and ordered an evacuation as a precaution.

    There have been no injuries reported as the investigation continues.

    This is a developing story and will be updated. 

