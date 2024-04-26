Bomb squad called in after dynamite sticks found in Montreal

Montreal police are sending a bomb squad to an east-end neighbourhood Friday afternoon after sticks of dynamite were found on a sidewalk outside a residential building.

A police spokesperson said they received a 911 call shortly at around 1:40 p.m. regarding "dynamite sticks that were found by a citizen” on d'Orleans Avenue, near St-Joseph Boulevard, in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

Officers have set up a large perimeter in the area and ordered an evacuation as a precaution.

There have been no injuries reported as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.