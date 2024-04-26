MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Investigation underway after worker dies at Port of Montreal

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    Officials with Quebec's workplace safety board are being sent to the Port of Montreal on Friday after a worker was killed on the job.

    A spokesperson for the port told Noovo Info that authorities were informed at around 2 p.m. of an incident at the Viau terminal.

    Montreal police are also on site.

    With files from Noovo Info

    - This is a developing story and will be updated.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air traveller complaints to Canadian Transportation Agency hit new high

    The Canadian Transportation Agency has hit a record high of more than 71,000 complaints in a backlog. The quasi-judicial regulator and tribunal tasked with settling disputes between customers and the airlines says the backlog is growing because the number of incoming complaints keeps increasing.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Bird flu outbreaks: WHO weighs in on public health risk

    The current overall public health risk posed by the H5N1 bird flu virus is low, the World Health Organization said on Friday, but urged countries to stay alert for cases of animal-to-human transmission.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News