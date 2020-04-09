MONTREAL -- Easter weekend always includes certain City of Montreal services and institutions being closed. This year is no different although much of Montreal remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All services and facilities closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will remain closed throughout the weekend.

Here’s what will remain functioning:

Garbage, recycling, food waste, green waste, bulky waste and dead leaves collections

Ecocentres

All City of Montreal digital services

Housing, municipal court and land assessment Email requests (they will be processed from April 14, 2020)

The City of Montreal invites the public to consult its website or to dial 311 for more information on the opening and closing of facilities and on essential services.