Strong winds cause power outages for 45,000 customers in southern Quebec
As strong, gusting winds sweep through southern Quebec, at least 45,000 customers are without power, according to Hydro-Quebec.
The power utility said most of the outages are being reported in Montreal, as well as in the Laurentians and the Montérégie region.
"The outages are caused by vegetation coming into contact with the grid as a result of gusts. At 6:30 p.m., approximately 45,000 customers were without power," Hydro-Quebec said in a statement Wednesday evening.
"Our teams are working to restore service as quickly as possible."
An outage map on their websites shows a large portion of the blackouts are on the islands of Montreal and Laval.
A map of Hydro-Quebec power outages in southern Quebec as of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Source: Hydro-Quebec)
Wind gusts in the Montreal area hovered around 80 km/h.
A wind warning from Environment Canada remains in effect for Montreal, as well as Laval, Châteauguay - La Prairie, and the area of Longueuil - Varennes.
This is a developing story. More to come.
