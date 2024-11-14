Not just a new shirt: how a Montreal trans woman embraced her femininity through clothes

Wednesday marked the start of this year's Transgender Awareness Week, which aims to increase understanding about this community.

Sometimes, this understanding starts on the outside, with our clothes.

But when it comes to fashion, Jeanette Scott says it’s about much more than just clothing and accessories.

It's a reflection of who she is today.

"I want to be feminine so I do what I can to achieve that," said the Montrealer in an interview on Thursday. "I feel that my clothes and how I dress is a big thing for that."

Jeanette Scott, 72, came out to friends and family over the last year. (Laurence Brisson Dubreuil/CTV News)

Over the last year, the 72-year-old slowly came out to friends and family as a woman.

"I was happy as a man but I just realized I’d be a lot happier as a woman," she said, admitting that she’s been hiding this part of herself for over 25 years.

It was around this time that Scott began exploring her femininity.

But after two decades of occasional cross-dressing, she decided it was time to live her truth.

"Jeanette needed to come out," she said. "Jeanette had already existed for a long time but on the QT — nobody knew her.”

However, Scott says finding her own style proved to be more difficult than she expected.

That is, at least, until she met Montreal-based personal stylist, Nicolas Pendenza.

"She was onto something [with her style] but needed that extra push," Pendenza told CTV News.

Since meeting six months ago, the pair has done the rounds of closet sweeps and went on several shopping trips.

Taking some clothing Scott had collected over the years and shopping around for sales, Pendenza helped her dress without breaking the bank.

"It’s important to me to show people that you don't need to spend so much money to look good and feel good," he said.

Pendenza explained that it's about more than just shopping for a wardrobe.

"Style is such an important component, whether it be a lawyer, a doctor, or a stay-at-home mom," he said. "It really helps express yourself."

Clothing is one way people can express themselves authentically, according to personal stylist Nicolas Pendenza. (Laurence Brisson Dubreuil/CTV News)

Sharon Ehrlich, a long-time friend of Scott's, said she couldn't agree more.

"It's really symbolic of somebody living proudly, living their truth," said Ehrlich, adding that her friend’s transition is nothing short of astounding.

"I've seen Jeanette go from curious, to confident, to commanding."

While Scott is more confident than ever about dressing herself, one tool that helps is an online album of outfits she and Pedenza created together — a pre-approved wardrobe by her stylist, reflecting who she is.

"I would describe [her style] as classy, elegant and chic," Pendenza added.

With this new style, Scott also gained a newfound sense of self-esteem.

"People tell me how good I look but I don't need them to tell me," she said. "I feel good when I leave the door and that only makes me look better — knowing that fact just makes me look better."

Transgender Awareness Week runs from Nov. 13 to 19 every year. It leads up to the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20, which is a commemorative day in memory of victims of transphobic violence.