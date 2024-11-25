Cases at Quebec's housing tribunal are dragging on, can take 'years' to solve

Quebec's housing tribunal (TAL) is frequently a last resort for tenants and landlords trying to resolve an issue.

These days, getting in front of a judge can be a difficult task. Lawyer Manuel Johnson says cases at the TAL can take years to sort out.

"I have cases that drag on for years,” Johnson said. “I just finished one that had been started in 2019. We got the judgment in 2024."

The Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ), which represents housing committees in the province, wants to see improvements. They say certain cases are not prioritized and bringing cases forward like for a residence that needs repairs can be complicated.

"A lot of tenants are discouraged by all the procedures, the complexity also of the procedures," said RCLALQ spokesperson Cedric Dussault.

He said trying to get an appointment at the TAL has become increasingly difficult.

"Since the pandemic, the TAL has never returned to give a service in person unless you have an appointment and to have an appointment is difficult in itself," Dussault said.

In a statement, the TAL said in 2023-2024 the number of requests to open a file was the highest since 1990-1991.

The median wait time to go in front of a judge this year for unpaid rent or emergencies was less than two months.

For other cases, like fixing of rent, it was more than six months.

"One of the main problems is there's not enough judges. There's not enough, personnel either," Johnson said.

In a statement, Quebec's housing minister says the province will continue to try to improve the TAL.

"We announced in the economic update $6.2 million, which will be dedicated to improving information services. In addition, an action plan was sent to Quebec's Ombudsman with a view of improving the TAL's telephone information service," it said.

'It is really stressful for a landlord'

The Quebec Landlords Association said the TAL is just as difficult to navigate for property owners.

President Martin Messier said some cases can drag on, like evicting a problematic tenant. He says the landlord then needs to deal with the case and keep other tenants happy.

"Those tenants that are bothered with the other [tenant] are likely to ask you to leave or send the landlord the notice of non-renewal," Messier said.

RCLALQ has launched a week of awareness on TAL delays and plans to hold a protest on the matter in Montreal on Wednesday.