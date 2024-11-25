'Mixed bag' of wet weather headed to Montreal on Tuesday
A "mixed bag" of precipitation is in store for the Greater Montreal area, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Tuesday, snowfall amounts ranging from two to five centimetres is expected to fall, with the agency noting there is also a risk of freezing rain and rain.
"A Colorado low will affect southern Quebec," ECCC warns in a special weather statement. "Precipitation will begin as snow with a risk of freezing rain in the Ottawa Valley and north of the Saint Lawrence River."
South of the river, the department notes precipitation will mostly fall as rain, though there is a risk of freezing rain.
"As the exact track of the low remains uncertain, the type and amount of precipitation received could be significantly affected," ECCC states. "Please adjust your travel plans."
The temperature forecast for Tuesday is a high of six degrees Celsius and a low of two degrees Celsius.
The weather is expected to remain cloudy for the rest of the week, with multiple chances of flurries and rain showers.
The deadline for changing winter tires is Dec. 1.
Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.
'Devastating:' Ford warns of impact of new tariffs promised by Donald Trump
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is warning that Donald Trump’s promise to impose a 25 per cent tariff on goods arriving in the United States from Canada and Mexico could have a 'devastating' effect on the province’s economy.
Legault says Trump's 25 per cent tariff would pose 'huge risk' for Quebec, Canadian economies
Premier François Legault says President-elect Donald Trump's threat of a 25 per cent tariff on all imports would pose a 'huge risk' to the Quebec and Canadian economies.
Premiers seek 'urgent' meeting with Trudeau before Trump returns to White House
Canada's premiers are asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold an urgent first ministers' meeting ahead of the return to office of president-elect Donald Trump.
Here's how much Alberta exports to the United States
With the United States being Alberta’s top trade partner, sweeping 25 per cent tariffs proposed by President-Elect Donald Trump could have a major effect on the province’s economy.
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists
After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
