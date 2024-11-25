MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 'Mixed bag' of wet weather headed to Montreal on Tuesday

    Freezing rain on a tree. (Julia Barrantes/pexels.com) Freezing rain on a tree. (Julia Barrantes/pexels.com)
    A "mixed bag" of precipitation is in store for the Greater Montreal area, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

    Tuesday, snowfall amounts ranging from two to five centimetres is expected to fall, with the agency noting there is also a risk of freezing rain and rain.

    "A Colorado low will affect southern Quebec," ECCC warns in a special weather statement. "Precipitation will begin as snow with a risk of freezing rain in the Ottawa Valley and north of the Saint Lawrence River."

    South of the river, the department notes precipitation will mostly fall as rain, though there is a risk of freezing rain.

    "As the exact track of the low remains uncertain, the type and amount of precipitation received could be significantly affected," ECCC states. "Please adjust your travel plans."

    The temperature forecast for Tuesday is a high of six degrees Celsius and a low of two degrees Celsius.

    The weather is expected to remain cloudy for the rest of the week, with multiple chances of flurries and rain showers.

    The deadline for changing winter tires is Dec. 1.

