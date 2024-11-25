Legault says Trump's 25 per cent tariff would pose 'huge risk' for Quebec, Canadian economies

Premier François Legault says President-elect Donald Trump's threat of a 25 per cent tariff on all imports would pose a "huge risk" to the Quebec and Canadian economies.

Legault made the remarks on social media hours after Trump vowed to slap tariffs on "all products" coming from Canada and Mexico. He said he would sign an executive order into law on his first day in office on Jan. 20, citing his concerns with illegal immigration and illicit drugs, particularly fentanyl, seeping into the U.S. border.

"We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!" Trump wrote in a social media post.

The swift reaction from Legault signals he's taking the threat seriously, stressing that the province must do everything it can to avoid the effects on Quebec exports.

Aircraft, mineral fuels, and metals are among the top products the U.S. imports from Quebec. In August 2024, Quebec's exports to the United States totaled $7 billion.

"Border integrity must be the federal government's priority. I offer the full cooperation of the Quebec government to Prime Minister Trudeau," Legault said on X.

Legault's press secretary told CTV News that Trudeau spoke with the premier Monday about Trump's promise to impose the tariffs.

Following a meeting last week with his Quebec-US ministerial working group, Legault said that Quebec can't handle another major influx of migrants at the Canadian border, in response to Trump's promise throughout the American election campaign that he would deport millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford echoed Legault's comments on Monday evening, saying that such a high tariff "would be devastating to workers and jobs in both Canada and the U.S."

"The federal government needs to take the situation at our border seriously," Ford added.

Earlier on Monday, Canadian premiers asked Trudeau for an urgent meeting to discuss the incoming Trump administration before he takes office in the New Year. Ford, who chairs the premiers' association, the Council of the Federation, said his provincial counterparts want face time with the prime minister to discuss not only border security, but also trade and cross-border supply chains.

With files from The Canadian Press