Wind warnings lifted in Montreal, still in effect in parts of southern Quebec
The last day of November was warm, wet and very windy. A storm system moved into Quebec, driving the temperature up across the south and bringing heavy rain and strong damaging winds.
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued multiple rainfall warnings north and east of Montreal, with 30 to 50 millimetres of rain beginning midday.
Wind warnings were issued for the Richelieu-Valley/Saint-Hyacinthe regions with gusts up to 90 km/h expected and snowfall warnings were in effect north of Quebec City with 15 cm expected Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
Just after 8 p.m., the wind warning in the Montreal area was lifted, but remained in effect for the Eastern Townships, Quebec City area, and other regions to the north and northeast.
The wet weather moved into southern Quebec just before noon on Wednesday.
Montreal saw steady rain through the afternoon and wind gusts of at least 80 km/h through the evening hours.
Rainfall tapered off in Montreal through the evening hours with colder air moving in. Winds will continue to be an issue into Thursday with Montreal seeing gusts up to 50 km/h.
Temperatures will warm again into the weekend.
AVERAGE HIGH: 1 C
AVERAGE LOW: -7 C
Canadians can apply for new dental benefit starting Dec. 1; here's how
Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
Nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
Eating grapes can help protect against sunburns, skin cancer: study
New research suggests eating grapes might help protect against skin damage caused by UV light, including sunburns and skin cancer.
Musician Jake Flint dies just hours after his wedding
Oklahoma musician Jake Flint died unexpectedly over the weekend, hours after getting married, his publicist says. He was 37.
Mistrial declared in 'That '70s Show' actor's rape trial
A judge declared a mistrial Wednesday after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked at the trial of "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson, who was charged with three rapes.
Grandparent scams are on the rise. Here's how you can protect yourself
Police across the country are seeing a rise in criminals preying on fears of the elderly with what's known as grandparent scams.
BREAKING | Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as 'You Make Loving Fun,' 'Everywhere' and 'Don't Stop,' died Wednesday at age 79.
Message from 1921 found underneath a former statue at the Manitoba legislature
A 101-year-old message has been discovered by workers removing the base of a former statue in front of the Manitoba legislature.
How Canada can earn its first men's World Cup point(s) against Morocco
Morocco has looked impressive in Group F but Canada has an opportunity to finish its World Cup experience on a high.
What you need to know about Ontario’s auditor general report
Here's what you need to know about Ontario's 2022 annual auditor general report.
Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in west-end Toronto shooting
A man has been critically injured in a shooting in the city's west end.
Retired RCMP officer criticizes decision by Nova Scotia police watchdog
A retired RCMP officer who gathered information about “serious allegations” regarding another police force in 2020 has harsh words for the failure of Nova Scotia’s police watchdog to officially investigate.
'He was my baby': Memorial service held for man who died in N.B. public washroom
A crowd of around 150 people gathered at St. George's Anglican Church Wednesday to remember Luke Landry. The 35-year-old died last Monday inside a public washroom next to Moncton City Hall.
Avian flu halts wild bird rehab for the year at the Atlantic Veterinary College
The Atlantic Veterinary College hospital in Prince Edward Island needs to be expanded so it can manage the effects of avian influenza, which are expected to be around for a long time, says a wildlife technician who works at the clinic.
Students stage walkout following sexual assault allegations
About 50 female students at East Elgin Secondary School took part in a walkout and rally in front of the school on Wednesday morning. The concerns stem, in part, from the handling of a male student who is now facing a number of sexual assault charges, and students are asking school administration to address their safety concerns.
Couple who found love after tragedy to be married during Santa Claus parade
An Ailsa Craig-area couple has beat out 30 others in a contest to be married on a parade float during the village’s upcoming Santa Claus Parade. The application of Katie Nigh and Trevor Vanderloo was selected, above all others, based on their personal story.
Hundreds of child exploitation charges laid
The results of ‘Project Maverick’ are in — in the month of October, 428 charges were laid against 107 people as it relates to child exploitation across the province. In London alone, five search warrants were executed and 30 criminal charges were laid.
A northern Ontario minor hockey team's unique travel itinerary
The Moose River Attack minor hockey team has travelled by helicopter, train, car, canoe and snowmibile to get to games and practices.
Highway 17 reopened after fatal crash between Wawa, White River
Police have reopened Highway 17 in northern Ontario after a series of crashes, including one fatal, Tuesday night.
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died after being hit by a vehicle underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
'Incredibly unnerving': Calgary mayor slams proposed Alberta sovereignty act
Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek says she wishes more thought would've went into Danielle Smith's first move as premier.
Calgarians expected to dig deeper into their pockets during deep freeze conditions
A decrease in temperatures is likely leading to an increase in utility and heating bills as Calgarians crank up their thermostats in preparation for another cold snap.
Calgary police on hunt for suspect in carjacking spree covering several city districts
Calgary police were on the run Wednesday, trying to catch a car thief who stole – and then ditched – vehicle after vehicle.
5 people from Waterloo region charged in province-wide child exploitation investigation
Police have charged 107 people after a massive month-long child exploitation investigation spanning the entire province.
Puslinch holiday display will continue, council implements new safety measures
A Puslinch man will be allowed to continue running his holiday light show despite pushback from neighbours.
Winter weather advisory in effect for Waterloo region
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Region of Waterloo and southern Wellington County.
'Very grateful': Good Samaritans help stranded commuters during B.C. snowstorm
Several groups of good Samaritans came to the aid of commuters during the harrowing snowstorm that rocked B.C.’s Lower Mainland Tuesday night.
Unprepared drivers contribute to Lower Mainland winter storm gridlock
The winter wallop that slammed into British Columbia’s south coast Tuesday hit right in the middle of the evening commute, creating a critical mass of gridlock that delayed plows and sanding trucks.
Fallout from Lower Mainland snowfall could impact Thursday morning commute, ECCC cautions
Frigid temperatures are in the forecast for the Lower Mainland Wednesday night, bringing with them the risk that melted snow will turn to ice and create hazardous conditions on the region's roads.
'It's a mess': Alberta NDP demands Smith drop sovereignty act as former UCP critics fall in line
After skewering Danielle Smith's sovereignty act idea during the UCP leadership race, several of Alberta's cabinet ministers now say they'll happily vote for it.
$7.5M approved for new west Edmonton shelter; Sohi asks for more housing from the province
By a unanimous vote, Edmonton councillors decided Wednesday to dip into city savings to open a new emergency shelter in a west end hotel.
'He's doing lots of good stuff': Woodcroft supporting Puljujarvi through 15-game scoring slump
It's been more than a month since Jesse Puljujarvi has scored for the Edmonton Oilers.
Gap widens between Windsor-Essex and Ontario population without post-secondary education
While new census data shows the percentage of the Windsor-Essex population with a post-secondary education has slightly increased over 10 years, the differential between the region’s percentage and its provincial counterpart has grown.
Catalysts for growth spur investments in Windsor
A London based-developer is planning for a number of projects in Windsor, including a 28-storey apartment building downtown.
The WSO returns with their Christmas Holiday traditional concert series
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for their Christmas holiday concert series.
'Years in pain': Residents affected by surgical backlog in Sask. highlighted by NDP
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the provincial government to act on surgical and diagnostic wait times while highlighting one of the thousands of people affected by the issue.
Federal funding to allow homeless warming shelter to open overnight in Regina beginning Dec. 1
With funding from the federal government, the hours of operation for Awasiw – The Warming Place in Regina will be extended overnight beginning on Dec. 1.
Emergency responders, shelter want cold weather strategy in Yorkton; City open to committee
A new homeless shelter in Yorkton has shown the need for more warm-up locations in the city, along with the possible implementation of a cold weather strategy.
LRT INQUIRY
LRT INQUIRY | 'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
The construction and maintenance of the Ottawa LRT project was plagued by persistent failures in leadership and saw 'egregious violations of the public trust,' a scathing new report has found.
10 takeaways from the Ottawa LRT inquiry final report
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at ten key takeaways from the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry final report released on Wednesday.
'Deliberate malfeasance:' Read the conclusion of the Ottawa LRT report executive summary
The conclusion of the Ottawa LRT inquiry report's executive summary stands out for its scathing criticism of senior city staff and Rideau Transit Group.
Saskatoon judge clears way for death of dog involved in fatal attack
A judge has cleared the way for a dog that fatally attacked another dog in Saskatoon to be killed.
Saskatoon woman missing for more than a month, police say
Saskatoon police are requesting the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in late October.
'It makes me angry': Saskatoon clinic shuts down amid family doctor shortage
Krysta Arsenault has been a patient at Broadway Family Physicians since it’s been open but walked out the doors for the last time on Wednesday.