Quebec has highest rate in Canada of people under 25 diagnosed with ADHD

Chloée Alary said she always suspected that her daughter, Fabienne, may have ADHD. She could spot the signs since she had been diagnosed with attention deficit disorder as a child.

While at first it was manageable, she said Fabienne’s behaviour became more difficult to deal with when she started puberty.

"It got to a level where she couldn't have a normal daily routine. It really was out of whack. And it wasn't normal little things. It was a million small, accumulated things," she said.

There are many symptoms to Attention-deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). They range from the inability to concentrate and forgetfulness to impulsive behaviours and emotional outbursts. The neurodevelopmental disorder interferes with functioning and evolves over time.

"We really just didn't want her to go into high school, and for this to persist and get worse and worse," said Alary.

But getting a diagnosis for her daughter was anything but straightforward. Alary said waiting lists for publicly funded assessments are long in the Laurentians, where the family lives, and getting assessed in English is next to impossible.

They decided to go the private route and paid for several sessions with a psycho-educator, but that person left for another job before the diagnosis was done. Finally, Alary said their family doctor took over the file and prescribed the ADHD medication, Concerta.

Fabienne, 13, said the medication helped her.

"I was a little all over the place. I couldn't concentrate on one thing at a time. And I feel like when I take my, medication or when I take the pills, it does, like, help me stay on task," she said.

Dr. Martin Gignac, chair of the Canadian ADHD Resource Alliance, said getting a proper diagnosis at a young age is crucial and left untreated, ADHD can get worse.

"This is why it's so important to acknowledge when it is there, because ADHD can be treated. And if you treat it early, you can prevent negative outcomes. You can reduce the risk of depression. You can have a positive impact on the risk of suicidal behaviors. You can reduce the risk of accidents," he said.

Quebec has most ADHD diagnoses in Canada

According to the province’s public health ministry, Quebec has the highest rate in the country of people under the age of 25 diagnosed with ADHD. An investigation published in La Presse found some private clinics offer an ADHD diagnosis in as little as 60 minutes.

Dr. Gignac said there are different professionals that are able to provide people with the diagnosis, but extreme care needs to be taken to ensure the patient really has ADHD and not another disorder.

Quebec’s Collège des médecins told CTV News it has taken efforts over the years to remind its physicians of the importance of rigorously carrying out evaluations and taking the time necessary to make a diagnosis. It added that in their inspections, the college is paying particular attention to the prescription of psychostimulants.

Alary said while the medication has helped her daughter in school, there is no magic pill to treat the challenge of living with ADHD. She said her daughter has been able to stick with a routine and her grades are improving.

She’s also playing sports and volunteering. The important thing, Alary added, is that if she’s having a problem, she can talk to her family and teachers about it.