MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre lists home for sale amid tax troubles

    Denis Coderre has listed his home for sale in Montreal-North for $749,800 amid his tax troubles with Revenu Quebec. (Centris.ca) Denis Coderre has listed his home for sale in Montreal-North for $749,800 amid his tax troubles with Revenu Quebec. (Centris.ca)
    Share

    Former Montreal mayor — and Quebec Liberal leadership candidate — Denis Coderre has listed his home for sale amid his tax troubles with Revenu Quebec.

    He posted a photo of the new "for sale" sign outside his property on his Facebook account Monday.

    "For the sake of transparency, and since the media are asking me, it's no longer a secret that Revenue Québec has imposed a legal mortgage of $133,000.00," he wrote in a post.

    "The file will be settled shortly," he added.

    The home in Montreal-North was built in 1986 and is listed at $749,800, according to a listing on Centris. It has four bedrooms and a garage on a 4,000-square-foot lot.

    Several media outlets reported on Coderre's tax woes last month, but at the time, the former mayor remained tight-lipped, citing a "confidentiality agreement."

    He has said previously that the issues with Revenu Quebec would be resolved by January, before the start of the Liberal leadership race. The party, currently led by interim leader Marc Tanguay, will choose its next leader in summer 2025.

    At the Quebec Liberal Party caucus in September, Liberal MNA Désirée McGraw - who is endorsing longtime federal minister Pablo Rodriguez for the leadership - said that Coderre had disqualified himself as a candidate for the Liberal leadership by not paying his taxes.

    A Léger/Quebecor poll released nearly two weeks ago put Coderre in second place in Quebec voting intentions for the party leadership, trailing behind Rodriguez.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    • Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

      U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    • Ontario government passes bill to limit bike lanes

      Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed a controversial law that will force municipalities to seek approval for installing new bike lanes on arterial roads and could see some existing bike lanes torn up.

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News