Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre lists home for sale amid tax troubles

Former Montreal mayor — and Quebec Liberal leadership candidate — Denis Coderre has listed his home for sale amid his tax troubles with Revenu Quebec.

He posted a photo of the new "for sale" sign outside his property on his Facebook account Monday.

"For the sake of transparency, and since the media are asking me, it's no longer a secret that Revenue Québec has imposed a legal mortgage of $133,000.00," he wrote in a post.

"The file will be settled shortly," he added.

The home in Montreal-North was built in 1986 and is listed at $749,800, according to a listing on Centris. It has four bedrooms and a garage on a 4,000-square-foot lot.

Several media outlets reported on Coderre's tax woes last month, but at the time, the former mayor remained tight-lipped, citing a "confidentiality agreement."

He has said previously that the issues with Revenu Quebec would be resolved by January, before the start of the Liberal leadership race. The party, currently led by interim leader Marc Tanguay, will choose its next leader in summer 2025.

At the Quebec Liberal Party caucus in September, Liberal MNA Désirée McGraw - who is endorsing longtime federal minister Pablo Rodriguez for the leadership - said that Coderre had disqualified himself as a candidate for the Liberal leadership by not paying his taxes.

A Léger/Quebecor poll released nearly two weeks ago put Coderre in second place in Quebec voting intentions for the party leadership, trailing behind Rodriguez.