MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Trial begins for Quebec man who allegedly stole car, leading to police chase and 2 injuries

    Share

    A 21-year-old man is accused of stealing a car and fleeing from police, leading to a pursuit that changed two senior's lives forever when they were hit.

    Farvensky Domingue allegedly stole a Toyota Highlander in the early hours of the morning on July 17, 2023. The aftermath left two men in their 60s with serious injuries.

    "We’re talking about retirement plans dashed and lives changed forever," said prosecutor Stephanie Tellier at the opening of Domingue's trial on Monday. 

    She added one had to have a major operation. The other is in rehabilitation for back pain.

    Dominique was in court handcuffed behind plexiglass. He has pleaded not guilty on charges of vehicle theft, dangerous driving and obstruction.

    Dominque and two others allegedly parked the stolen car at World Gym in Rosemere then got into a white Audi.

    A witness told the court she saw men acting suspiciously and called the police.

    Police say officers approached the Audi with sirens and lights off, but the car suddenly accelerated and hit the victims.

    Domingue wasn’t driving when the pursuit began.

    His defence lawyer, François Gauthier, says he didn’t participate.

    "My client did not have a level of participation in the police pursuit nor in the injuries that were caused to the two victims," Gauthier added.

    Ryan Aben was behind the wheel.

    He testified Monday that Domingue encouraged him to flee from the back seat.

    The prosecution’s theory is Domingue did that to save himself from criminal consequences in the event of a guilty verdict.

    "We’re talking about exemplary sentences here because obviously we want to dissuade other young people in similar circumstances from running away from the police," Tellier added. “It jeopardizes the safety of everyone, including themselves.”

    The trial continues this week. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Judge tosses Trump 2020 election case after prosecutors' request

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed the federal criminal case accusing Donald Trump of attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat after prosecutors moved to drop that prosecution and a second case against the president-elect, citing Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting U.S. president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News