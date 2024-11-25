Trial begins for Quebec man who allegedly stole car, leading to police chase and 2 injuries

A 21-year-old man is accused of stealing a car and fleeing from police, leading to a pursuit that changed two senior's lives forever when they were hit.

Farvensky Domingue allegedly stole a Toyota Highlander in the early hours of the morning on July 17, 2023. The aftermath left two men in their 60s with serious injuries.

"We’re talking about retirement plans dashed and lives changed forever," said prosecutor Stephanie Tellier at the opening of Domingue's trial on Monday.

She added one had to have a major operation. The other is in rehabilitation for back pain.

Dominique was in court handcuffed behind plexiglass. He has pleaded not guilty on charges of vehicle theft, dangerous driving and obstruction.

Dominque and two others allegedly parked the stolen car at World Gym in Rosemere then got into a white Audi.

A witness told the court she saw men acting suspiciously and called the police.

Police say officers approached the Audi with sirens and lights off, but the car suddenly accelerated and hit the victims.

Domingue wasn’t driving when the pursuit began.

His defence lawyer, François Gauthier, says he didn’t participate.

"My client did not have a level of participation in the police pursuit nor in the injuries that were caused to the two victims," Gauthier added.

Ryan Aben was behind the wheel.

He testified Monday that Domingue encouraged him to flee from the back seat.

The prosecution’s theory is Domingue did that to save himself from criminal consequences in the event of a guilty verdict.

"We’re talking about exemplary sentences here because obviously we want to dissuade other young people in similar circumstances from running away from the police," Tellier added. “It jeopardizes the safety of everyone, including themselves.”

The trial continues this week.