Historic federal prison in Laval could soon become housing

Ottawa wants to turn a 28-hectare lot that once housed a federal prison in Laval, Que. into housing.

The Le Vieux-Pen site where the St-Vincent-de-Paul Penitentiary operated from 1873 to 1989 has sat largely empty for 35 years and has fallen into a state of decay.

It was the second federal prison built in the country and the only francophone federal prison in Canada.

On Tuesday, Ottawa gave the prison a new lease on life by opening it up to development by adding it to the public lands bank, a list of 83 unused federally-owned properties that can be used to address Canada’s housing crisis.

"Where appropriate, all of these federal lands will remain public through low cost leases to reduced construction costs and support the building of more affordable homes," said federal Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

Due to the site’s history, its imposing stone walls and proximity to the Rivière-des-Prairies, the prison was designated a national historic site in 1990.

The tower and an outer prison wall at St.Vincent De Paul penitentiary in Quebec is seen in this undated file photo. Long ago, it was one of Canada's most notorious prisons and now it's a health hazard. Still, some see a gold mine of opportunity behind the fortress-like walls of Quebec's St-Vincent-de-Paul Penitentiary, which last housed convicts more than 20 years ago. (The Canadian Press)

However, it has fallen into disrepair in the past three decades and there have been calls from the City of Laval to make better use of the land.

"I hope for this site that it will revitalize the whole neighbourhood of St-Vincent de Paul,” said Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer.

Boyer said the city is expecting the population of Laval to grow by 100,000 in the next 10 years, and those people will need places to live.

“I believe there is a place for the historic part of it to be preserved, maybe to have some touristic attraction,” he said. “I believe there is also room to open new parks regarding the river towards the river.”

There are still several steps before ground can be broken on the site.

The federal government hopes to start receiving proposals from developers within the next year.

A regular baseball league plays in the yard at St.Vincent De Paul penitentiary in Quebec, on May 10, 1951. Long ago, it was one of Canada's most notorious prisons and now it's a health hazard. Still, some see a gold mine of opportunity behind the fortress-like walls of Quebec's St-Vincent-de-Paul Penitentiary, which last housed convicts more than 20 years ago. (The Canadian Press)