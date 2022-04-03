Speaker blasts sounds of war at Russian consulate in Montreal
Following in the example of Montreal city councillor Serge Sasseville, a resident set up a speaker outside of the Russian Consulate on Saturday blasting the sound of bombs exploding, sirens and other noises those in Ukraine may be hearing as the war continues in that country.
Sasseville has been taking some time from his lunch hour every day for weeks to stand outside the consulate and play the Ukrainian national anthem.
On Sunday, he was playing the anthem as well as the sound of bombs, gunfire and people screaming.
"I decided to add the sirens and the gunshots because I was horrified by the war crimes in Bucha, and when I heard this morning that they began bombing Odessa, one of the most cities in the world," said Sasseville. "This war has to stop."
The mayor of Bucha said on Saturday that 300 residents were killed by Russian troops during a month-long occupation. Victims were seen by Reuters in a mass grave and lying in the streets.
Russia has denied targetting civilians during what it calls a "special military operation."
Sasseville said the Russian consulate hasn't asked him to stop playing the anthem, and he said he will continue his act of protest until the war ends.
"I have nothing against the Russian people, they're not responsible for that. It's their leader that is mad and has to be stopped," said Sasseville.
