MONTREAL -- Red Cross staffing is currently far below what was promised to compensate for the withdrawal of the Canadian Armed Forces in Quebec's long-term care facilities.

As of Monday, there were only 160 Red Cross employees working in residential and long-term care centres (CHSLDs). By the end of the week, there will be 235.

That staffing is well below the 900 people Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had promised would fill the gaps left by the Armed Forces, who came in to lend a hand at long-term care facilities at the height of the pandemic in the province.

Red Cross spokesperson Carole Du Sault told The Canadian Press that there were 957 applications accepted so far and that of these, around 700 people had received training.

Red Cross resources are deployed to CHSLDs as needs are identified by the province's health ministry, she said.

Quebec Premier François Legault office said it is pleased that "the vast majority of living environments for the elderly are under control '' at the present time.

"The federal government has assured us that staff is available and ready to be deployed in our CHSLDs as long as the pandemic has not been resolved as a whole. This is the commitment we have obtained," said Ewan Sauves, spokesperson for Legault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020.