Woman found dead in Hemmingford, Que. after going missing; man, 31, charged

A 31-year-old man has been charged following the death of a woman who went missing in southern Quebec earlier this week.

The accused is facing one count of indignity to a human body in relation to the death of the victim, a 29-year-old woman. She went missing on Saturday in Hemmingford, Que., a small town near the U.S. border in Quebec's Montérégie region.

On Thursday, provincial police found the woman's body near a home in that town.

The accused appeared at the Valleyfield courthouse Friday afternoon and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

The name of the victim and anything that could identify her is protected by a publication ban.