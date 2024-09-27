MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman found dead in Hemmingford, Que. after going missing; man, 31, charged

    A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    A 31-year-old man has been charged following the death of a woman who went missing in southern Quebec earlier this week.

    The accused is facing one count of indignity to a human body in relation to the death of the victim, a 29-year-old woman. She went missing on Saturday in Hemmingford, Que., a small town near the U.S. border in Quebec's Montérégie region.

    On Thursday, provincial police found the woman's body near a home in that town.

    The accused appeared at the Valleyfield courthouse Friday afternoon and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

    The name of the victim and anything that could identify her is protected by a publication ban.

    Shopping Trends

