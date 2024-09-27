Here are the Montreal area weekend road closures

Drivers in and around Montreal should be aware that construction projects will result in multiple road closures.

Notably, the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be closed, again.

Planning trips via the Waze app is advised before setting out.

Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge (A-40)

From Saturday at midnight to Sunday at 8 a.m., the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge West will be closed between Senneville (west of the island of Montreal) and Vaudreuil-Dorion.

As a result, the following are default closures from 11 p.m. on Friday:

The Sainte-Marie Road and Morgan and des Anciens-Combattants boulevards entrances.

Exit 40 (Senneville Road)

LAVIOLETTE BRIDGE (A-55)

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6.30 a.m., the Laviolette Bridge between Trois-Rivières and Bécancour, two of four lanes, will be closed, with only one lane open per direction.

Montreal

Saint-Antoine Street West

From Saturday at 5 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m., Saint-Antoine Street West will be closed between de la Montagne and Lucien-L'Allier streets.

Cote-Saint-Luc Road

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m., Cote-Saint-Luc Road will be closed between Wilson Avenue and Girouard Avenue in directions.

Decarie Boulevard South

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Decarie Boulevard South between Dion Street and Marcel-Laurin Boulevard, two of three lanes will be closed.

Presidents Cup 2024

From Sept. 24 to 29, the Presidents Cup golf tournament will be held on Île-Bizard. Congestion is expected in the area.

Bonaventure Highway (A-10) / Nuns' Island sector (long-term closures)

There is a long-term Bonaventure Highway (A-10) ramp closure to the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge. This closure will be in place until the end of September.

On Nuns' Island, the Pointe-Nord Road / Carrefour Alexander-G.-Bell and Jacques-Le Ber Street / René-Lévesque Boulevard entrances are closed until the end of November.

In the event of unfavourable weather conditions or operational constraints, work may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info regularly to find out about current and future closures.