Black Lives Ruined: The effects of racial profiling by police
Racial profiling is a systemic problem plaguing Montreal police (SPVM), according to a judgement by Superior Court Justice Dominique Poulin.
But what does that mean in the lives of the victims?
This is part one of a CTV News three-part series called Black Lives Ruined: The effects of racial profiling by police.
CTV News spoke to eight Black male Montrealers about how racial profiling has impacted them.
These are their words.
Errol Burke. (Errol Burke)
Errol Burke
First time stopped by police: 1974
"Many times in my long life, as I look at it now, I've had to deal with being what I always perceived as being persecuted by the police, which amounts to exactly that, being profiled, having been pinned or viewed as someone who's suspicious of doing something, for merely being out in public.
Even though I know, personally, that it actually happens, even I get tired of hearing about it; some people, maybe, to the point where they don't even want to believe it's a thing anymore.
I'm very much hyper-aware about how I'm feeling when I have to encounter the police or if the police are around me because it does have a traumatizing effect.
I very much have a physical reaction to the presence of the police. That's just an acquired reaction over the years.
I'm also very, very concerned about having my phone with me because [the last time] it happened to me, I was out buying milk, and I just left my apartment and said, 'I'm not going to bring my phone, I'm not going to bring my keys.'
The first thing I was thinking was, 'Oh my gosh, I don't have my phone with me' to make sure that I can tape what's happening.
It's a little bit disconcerting that you're always thinking about having this safety device that you need to carry to protect you from the people that you should be thinking are protecting you.
Unfortunately, I go out on the street, and I don't feel like the police are there to protect me. I feel like I need to protect myself from the police, even though that may not be the case.
I'm sure there are plenty of police officers who are fine people, but the institution itself has this problem of defining people based on irrelevant factors like skin colour or culture."
François Ducas. (François Ducas)
François Ducas
First time stopped by police: 2017
"If I think about it now, I don't consider myself part of Canadian or Québécois society. I don't feel like an equal citizen. I feel like a number, like a Black person living among white people.
I feel like I'm in a prison, where I'm always being watched. I have to move properly, and even if I do things properly, I could get stopped.
I live with this anxiety.
Sometimes, I think about returning home to Haiti, which the police would probably prefer because that's the message they're sending: you're not from here.
Unfortunately, it's not safe in Haiti, and that's why I haven't returned.
But I'm not the same person; this François Ducas who's happy and maybe a little naive. Over the years, I've become angry, though that anger is slowly starting to disappear.
I don't think about what happened anymore, but I won't ever forget it. I live with it. I've almost become a recluse.
When I'm out, I'm not safe. I have to think before I do anything. I can't be spontaneous.
I live with this anxiety."
-- Translated from French.
Marcus Gordon (Marcus Gordon)
Marcus Gordon
First time stopped by police: 2004
"It's just frustrating. You never know what's going to happen. Your safety is always jeopardized by these characters in uniform that are definitely not here to protect and serve us.
Just leave me alone.
I'm trying to live my life and earn a living with everybody else. We're all thrown into this system where we have to acquire food and pay bills.
[One time] I went to work, and while looking for parking, they pulled me over, and they're like, 'licence and registration.'
I was like, 'Is there a reason that I'm being pulled over because I'm literally late for work.'
While I'm explaining this, she [the police officer] does a hand signal, and these two guys pick me up and slam me on the hood [of the police cruiser].
The other gentleman goes around the car and pulls on my head from under my jawline. It's like he's pulling, trying to pull my head off.
While I'm enduring that, they throw me in the back of the car and take me down to the station, charge me with damaging a police vehicle and then they charge me with assaulting officers -- and I lost the case.
[The police are] the last thing I'm trying to think about because I'm about protecting my energy. I'm just focusing on what I've got to do.
I'm really managing how I operate within myself. They just stress and tend to block that frequency from my system.
I can't live in fear anymore.
I refuse to have that mentality because then they're winning. I'm just going to be the best version of myself and not allow them to hinder my experience as much as possible."
Pradel Content. (CTV News)
Pradel Content
First time stopped by police: 2012
"The first time I was stopped by police, I was in downtown Montreal. I got stopped three times within the span of an hour. Three times by three different cops.
The third time, I got mad at the cop and told him, 'you guys don't have a police radio? You don't know what guys you pull over? A Black man with an Escalade?'
He just looked at me like I'm crazy. It was the third time. I'm not supposed to act like that, but I did. All those times, I didn't get a ticket or nothing.
I know what living while Black is and driving while Black, but I never got pulled over three times in the span of an hour before I moved back to Quebec [from the U.S.]
I get pulled over; they make U-turns like I just robbed somebody or I committed murder.
It's condescending.
Right now, I stay home and I do the minimum to go out. One minute is the tail light; one minute is which car I'm driving; the next minute, the music is too loud.
I live in hell.
Even when people invite me to go somewhere, I have to think about it because I'm being hawked, and it makes no sense.
(pause)
This is probably the first time I've ever cried talking about when something happened to me like that because it's dehumanizing.
I'm still living this nightmare.
One officer, he told me I'm lucky to be in Quebec because if I was in the States, they'd shoot people like me. I don't feel like a grown man anymore."
Amaëchi Okafor. (Amaëchi Okafor)
Amaëchi Okafor
First time stopped by police: 2021
"Fear. It's mostly fear. It controls my movement now. It's really had a mental drain on me.
It's something you relive every time you see a police car: are they going to be looking?
It's like someone losing the trust. I once had it with the police. I think I lost it.
As a graduate student here, I did a lot of research before coming to Montreal because I was careful about the kind of society I went to for my doctoral studies.
I'm not going to the U.S., so it's scary to try to avoid something, thinking it would be way better in Montreal or in Canada, and coming to see that it's almost the same thing.
If you're going to be coming here, you should be ready for a little bit of racism. You should be aware. You should be ready for it.
I wasn't prepared that way because I actually did my research, but it wasn't obvious that it was this prevalent.
It was a brandishing. It's something I always try to avoid remembering.
My doctorate is supposed to contribute to Quebec, to Montreal, but if I don't feel safe, then I don't think staying in Montreal will be the best-case scenario.
This is the reality of actually being Black, and that shouldn't be a reality in this age and time where everybody knows it's not the right way to treat any human, irrespective of race or gender or nationality or anything at all."
Kwadwo Yeboah. (Kwadwo Yeboah)
Kwadwo Yeboah
First time stopped by police: 2000
"When we were younger, I lived in a neighbourhood where it was really a game of cat and mouse with the police.
The last thing somebody wanted is to even see a police car. From a very young age, you see a police car and run.
We know that even though we didn't do anything wrong, we just knew that that encounter was not going to be a good one.
One time, the police just stopped me, asked me for my name. They said I looked like somebody that had committed a crime.
After that, they handcuffed me and drove me all the way to [Rivière-des-Prairies] RDP, which is close to 40 to 50 minutes from my house, and they just left me there.
He's like, 'Good walk back home.'
When I became a lawyer, I'm like, my God, these things haven't changed. Nothing has changed throughout the years. They don't care.
Even though you changed, I don't live in the same area, I don't go to the same places, but guess what? It's still happening to me."
-- Yeboah works as a criminal defence lawyer, defending many cases of racial profiling.
Kenrick McRae. (Kenrick McRae)
Kenrick McRae
First time stopped by police: 2010
"I'm fearful, struggling, especially when I leave my home. The police, it's always an intimidation tactic. They keep looking at you.
One white officer called me, 'Boy.' I was twice the age of this officer.
If it doesn't happen to me, it happens to somebody else tomorrow, even though it's highlighted, even though it's reported, even though it made the news.
They still feel comfortable doing what they do.
The first time I was ever stopped by the Montreal police (SPVM) was when I was walking with my two kids. I took them out to get ice cream.
We were walking, and two female white cops, I see they're looking at me all the time, and then they came up to me, and they asked me if these kids belonged to me.
I say. 'Yes. They're my daughters.'
And then, they had to confirm with the kids that these kids are my daughters. That was the first time.
Now it's driving this car, going to work.
They stop me, always ask me whatever foolish questions, like what kind of job I do, where you get money from to buy this car?
Ten minutes into my drive, the police is going to tell me I don't have a licence plate.
I said, 'Sir, the licence plate is right here.'
He had a long night, and he didn't have a cup of coffee. This is the kind of thing that happens to me.
He could have shot me. Let's say it escalated, and he shot me. His excuse was because he didn't have a cup of coffee.
I'm scared, number one. I'm angry that it doesn't seem like the people in authority are really listening.
When you keep denying these facts, the systemic racism shows."
Stanley Jossirain. (Stanley Jossirain)
Stanley Jossirain
First time stopped by police: 2014
"At first, I didn't know my rights. So, for me, it was all normal; every question they would ask me, I would answer, and I would never go complain at the police station.
There's a bar in Repentigny, [and] at the end of every session, people go there. I went there with some friends, and when we left around midnight, we got stopped.
It was different police cars. At one point, they gave me the OK to leave, and I wanted to go see my friend.
I got out of my car, [and] I went to go to my friend and ask him if he was OK, if he wanted me to stay or just leave.
The next thing you know, there were two police officers who took out their guns and pointed them at me.
That was when it started to really hit me hard.
I wanted help, but usually, when you want help, you call 911, but they were the ones aiming their guns at me for no reason.
I had no one to hear, to scream at when I needed help. I had no one to help me at the moment. It was hard. It was really harsh, too.
When I go out, and I drive, [and] I see a police car, I still get some flashbacks, and I get some emotion, some fear.
I feel vulnerable. I feel like I don't have the same rights as the others. To this day, it still has a stain on me.
If I apply for a job, especially a government job, they see all the documents and everything I went through because it went viral, so for me to get a job, a decent job, it's hard for me."
-- Answers have been shortened for clarity.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A passing comet could shine as bright as Venus. Here are the best viewing times
This eye-catching celestial event is around the corner and will appear in the skies this fall.
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday announced changes to some mortgage rules as part of an effort to make housing more affordable, a critical political issue that has hurt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.
Man suspected in apparent assassination attempt on Trump charged with federal gun crimes
Ryan Wesley Routh portrayed himself online as a man who built housing for homeless people in Hawaii, tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and described his support and then disdain for Donald Trump — even urging Iran to kill him.
Body recovered from B.C. lake after unclothed man leads investigators to crash site
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
Jane's Addiction cancels tour in the wake of an onstage fight
The alternative rock band Jane's Addiction has scuttled its latest tour following an onstage scuffle between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.
BREAKING Former military leader Haydn Edmundson found not guilty of sexual assault
An Ottawa judge has found former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson not guilty of sexual assault and committing an indecent act, concluding a trial that began in February.
Fall back: When does the time change?
The signs of the upcoming autumn season are here as Canadians are starting to notice the skies getting darker earlier, and brightening later.
'Oh, he's still alive': Sask. pharmacy student caught snooping on medical records of 114 people
A fourth-year pharmacy student doing an internship at a Regina drug store was caught snooping on the medical records of 114 people who were not in their care.
The last text from the doomed Titan submersible revealed at hearing
The last words heard from the crew of an experimental submersible headed for the wreck of the Titanic were 'all good,' according to a visual re-creation of the journey of the Titan before it imploded, killing all five on board.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Demolition permit issued for derelict Brampton building at centre of standoff with city councillor
The months-long standoff between Brampton city staff and a city councillor over a derelict building that has racked up dozens of penalties could be coming to an end soon.
-
'You are going to pay for bad behaviour:' Toronto drivers to face steeper fines for blocking intersection
Toronto drivers caught blocking intersections across the city will now face significantly steeper fines, Mayor Olivia Chow announced Monday.
-
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday announced changes to some mortgage rules as part of an effort to make housing more affordable, a critical political issue that has hurt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.
Ottawa
-
18-year-old man dead, second person injured following shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Percy and Nepean streets just before 9:45 p.m. Sunday. The Ottawa Police Service says an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead following the shooting and a second person was injured.
-
Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit begins in 2 weeks: Here's what you need to know
Starting September 30, all households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks. Residents with garbage collection this week will be the first households to face the new three-item limit when the new rules take effect.
-
Ottawa taxpayers facing at least a 2.9 per cent tax hike in 2025, but transit funding questions remain
Ottawa residents are facing at least a 2.9 per cent property tax hike in 2025, but questions remain about how the city will fill a $120 million hole in the transit budget.
Atlantic
-
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday announced changes to some mortgage rules as part of an effort to make housing more affordable, a critical political issue that has hurt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.
-
Sunny skies, above-average temperatures expected in the Maritimes this week
A pattern of persistent high pressure continues to keep the Maritimes relatively dry and warm for this time of the year.
-
Federal loan to shield Nova Scotia Power customers from 19 per cent rate hike
Ottawa is negotiating a $500-million bailout for Nova Scotia's privately owned electric utility, saying the money will be used to prevent a big spike in electricity rates.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Northern Ontario
-
Young family from northern Ontario wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
-
Parts of Northwestern Ontario under tornado watch
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado watch for parts of northwestern Ontario on Monday, saying the situation is dangerous and potentially life-threatening.
-
Man suspected in apparent assassination attempt on Trump charged with federal gun crimes
Ryan Wesley Routh portrayed himself online as a man who built housing for homeless people in Hawaii, tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and described his support and then disdain for Donald Trump — even urging Iran to kill him.
London
-
Body identified after washing up on Lake Huron shore eight years ago
Provincial police have identified a man whose body was found on a Lake Huron beach eight years ago. The remains of 56-year-old Garnet Nelson of Alberta were found on the shoreline near Port Albert on Oct.15, 2016.
-
91 year old dies after crash between scooter and SUV
Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, first responders were sent to the intersection of Blake Street East and Gibbons Street after getting a 911 call about a collision.
-
'They go up in a hurry' — Fire rips through Middlesex County campground
Three large camping trailers near Ailsa Craig have been destroyed by fire. North Middlesex firefighters were called to Shady Pines Campground around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge school closed due to power outage
The closure at Christ the King Catholic Elementary School is precautionary and there are no safety concerns, according to a spokesperson with the school.
-
Ontario's Financial Accountability Office probing $225M deal to speed up alcohol expansion to convenience stores
Ontario’s Financial Accountability Office (FAO) is investigating a decision by the Ford government to accelerate the expansion of alcohol sales in the province to corner stores— a move that involves a payment of up to $225 million to The Beer Store.
-
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday announced changes to some mortgage rules as part of an effort to make housing more affordable, a critical political issue that has hurt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.
Windsor
-
Historic sexual assault charges laid against Lakeshore resident
A historic sexual assault investigation has led to charges for a 79-year-old Lakeshore resident. In June, OPP were contact about assaults that were alleged to have happened between 2003 and 2010.
-
Soaring into 50 more years, Holiday Beach’s Hawk Count marks milestone of sky-high research
The Hawk Count at Holiday Beach Conservation Area in Amherstburg is marking a significant milestone, celebrating 50 years of keeping an eye on the skies.
-
Windsor listed as 13th most expensive Airbnb city in Canada
Windsor is listed as the 13th most expensive Airbnb city in Canada, according to a report by Money.ca.
Barrie
-
Body of 12-year-old missing boy recovered from Georgian Bay
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Huronia Park in Penetanguishene on Sunday was found.
-
Driver accused of taking car without consent charged after fiery crash
A 21-year-old man accused of taking a vehicle without permission, crashing, and leaving the scene faces multiple charges.
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Springwater crash
One person has been airlifted via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Springwater Township.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. mayors demand federal funding for involuntary care, bail reforms, port crackdown
A coalition of elected officials from across British Columbia gathered Monday to demand "urgent action" from the federal government on issues of public safety, mental health and drug addictions – including funding for the province's planned expansion of involuntary care.
-
Body recovered from B.C. lake after unclothed man leads investigators to crash site
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
-
B.C. reaches agreement-in-principle for early pensions for wildfire crews
The B.C. government has reached an agreement-in-principle to provide early pensions for the province's wildfire crews.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. mayors demand federal funding for involuntary care, bail reforms, port crackdown
A coalition of elected officials from across British Columbia gathered Monday to demand "urgent action" from the federal government on issues of public safety, mental health and drug addictions – including funding for the province's planned expansion of involuntary care.
-
Body recovered from B.C. lake after unclothed man leads investigators to crash site
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
-
'A nightmare': Nature-goers stranded in B.C. backcountry after bridge washes out
A daytrip to the backcountry turned into a frightening experience for a Vancouver couple this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Oppenheimer star David Krumholtz dishes on his time filming in Winnipeg
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
-
Parts of Northwestern Ontario under tornado watch
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado watch for parts of northwestern Ontario on Monday, saying the situation is dangerous and potentially life-threatening.
-
'I couldn't believe it': Winnipeg man wins $1 million Lotto 6/49 prize
A Winnipeg man needed to check his ticket multiple times to find out he was a recent lottery winner.
Calgary
-
Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's Calgary memorial removed
After 13 days of Calgarians leaving memorabilia, purple Gatorade and Skittles on the steps of the Saddledome in memory of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, officials are now beginning work to remove the display.
-
Tsuut'ina Nation police search for missing woman
Authorities are looking for the public's help to locate a young woman who's been missing for 10 days.
-
Protest at Tomkins Park results in 3 arrests, 12 tickets
Three people have been charged after a protest at Calgary's Tomkins Park spilled out into the street, forcing police to move in.
Edmonton
-
k.d. lang first individual to be honoured with sign in Neon Sign Museum
k.d. lang is the first person to have their own sign hung up in Edmonton's Neon Sign Museum.
-
Crash affecting Whitemud Drive traffic
A crash on eastbound Whitemud Drive was affecting traffic near 111 Street as of 10 a.m. on Monday.
-
'It's like a work of art': Model train hobbyists show off their passion
Tracks of all shapes and sizes took over Millennium Place Saturday as the Greater Edmonton Model Train Show rolled into town.
Regina
-
'Oh, he's still alive': Sask. pharmacy student caught snooping on medical records of 114 people
A fourth-year pharmacy student doing an internship at a Regina drug store was caught snooping on the medical records of 114 people who were not in their care.
-
Regina man given 10 years for involvement in fatal 2021 shooting
A 34-year-old man was given a 10 year prison sentence for his role in the death of a 29-year-old man who was shot 11 times outside an east Regina apartment building in 2021.
-
Regina man charged with dangerous driving after allegedly fleeing police while impaired
A Regina man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly fled police in a vehicle while driving impaired.
Saskatoon
-
'Human spirit does not stop': Saskatoon's Terry Fox run surpasses fundraising goal
Saskatoon’s 44th annual Terry Fox run took place on Sunday, uniting the community, and country in a shared goal of raising funds for cancer research.
-
'Oh, he's still alive': Sask. pharmacy student caught snooping on medical records of 114 people
A fourth-year pharmacy student doing an internship at a Regina drug store was caught snooping on the medical records of 114 people who were not in their care.
-
Manslaughter charge laid after suspicious death on Sask. First Nation
Police have laid charges in relation to the suspicious death of a 28-year-old man on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation.