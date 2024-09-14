High school second-hand store to raise funds for the Montreal Children's Hospital

A high school isn't where you would typically expect to see a second-hand store, but at St. Lambert International High School, it's an initiative two years in the making.

"People are really happy about it," said student council vice president Mischa Sharp, who spearheaded "A Second Look."

The store offers repurposed items.

"We're trying to make it the most affordable we can," she said.

With the help of the local youth centre "Espace Pivot," she developed a business plan and enlisted other student council members to help.

"I really thought that a lot of the students at our school don't necessarily have all the school supplies or the clothing that they need to just go to school on a regular day."

Genevieve Croteau is the teacher overseeing the initiative and says the project isn't just helping the environment but also the community.

"I can see the reality that some parents are facing," said Croteau. "It's very difficult, and we're getting a lot of really great clothes and really great materials. So it's not come in a shop and feel like you're going to still be lesser than others because you're getting second hand."

The positive impact doesn't end there.

Sharp decided that the money from the shop would be donated to the Montreal Children's Hospital. Sharp also created a donation page, which has already hit her target.

"We surpassed the goal of $2,000," she said.

The young entrepreneur turned philanthropist said the fundraiser is still ongoing and that there are other ways people can help.

"We could definitely use more donations of pencils, erasers, highlighters or any sort of notebooks," she said.

The store officially launches on Sept. 26 and will be run during school events.

"I think we'll sell out in the first night that we're open. That's what I'm really excited about," said Sharp.

The excitement is contagious.

"When Mischa stepped up to do it, I was like that's really cool," said fellow student Erika Cassin.