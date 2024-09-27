Former Montreal rabbi acquitted of sex charges

A former Montreal rabbi has been acquitted of sexual assault and sexual interference with a minor.

Leon Mund, who is in his 80s, was found not guilty Thursday at the Montreal courthouse following a trial held last June.

A complainant alleged that Mund had sexually assaulted them in his car in the 1990s in Montreal. He was arrested in 2022 at Toronto's Pearson International Airport during a trip to visit his relatives and later charged.

Mund maintained his innocence from the very beginning.

Quebec Court Justice Patricia Compagnone wrote in her 29-page ruling that the Crown prosecutors did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the crimes.

"A victim of sexual assault is one too many. Allegations of this nature need to be treated seriously. Here, the court system played its role. Mr. Mund always claimed his innocence. The judge believed him and found the alleged victim's testimony unreliable and not credible," said Mund's lawyer Jessy Héroux.

"This is not a technical acquittal. It confirms what the accused has been saying all along, namely that he is innocent. The past two years have been exhausting for him both physically and emotionally, despite the fact that he always had the support of his family. Mr Mund is looking forward to being back home. He is ready to move on."

The complainant's identity is protected by a publication ban. The judge took issue with their testimony, citing what she described as certain inconsistencies and reliability issues.

Lund had to surrender his passport while out on bail. An order was made following the acquittal to have his passport returned to him.