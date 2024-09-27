Montreal police make arrest in Presidents Cup golf apparel theft

Montreal police say they've arrested a man in connection with the theft of tens of thousands of dollars in golf merchandise tied to the Presidents Cup PGA Tour being held this week in the city.

Police say that on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 a person entered a downtown Montreal hotel and stole numerous official items and clothing "from a major golf tournament."

The tournament is taking place at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in the city's L'Île-Bizard–Ste-Geneviève's borough through Sunday.

Police say a 46-year-old man was arrested in downtown Montreal on Thursday and was arraigned Friday on a number of charges including theft.

The accused remains detained until his next court appearance.

Police say the investigation is ongoing to locate the stolen golf items and apparel, adding that anyone with information is invited to come forward.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.