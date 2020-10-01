MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting 16 more deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, according to Premier Francois Legault.



Legault made the statement during Question Period in the National Assembly, but did not specify when the new deaths took place.

The total deaths in the province now comes to 5850, and the daily update of COVID-19 data will be released at 11 a.m.

The premier will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m.

WATCH THE LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE AT 1 P.M.

This is a developing story and will be updated.