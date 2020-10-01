Advertisement
Quebec reports 16 new deaths from COVID-19
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 10:28AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 1, 2020 10:36AM EDT
Paramedics administer nasal swabs at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
MONTREAL --
Quebec is reporting 16 more deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, according to Premier Francois Legault.
Legault made the statement during Question Period in the National Assembly, but did not specify when the new deaths took place.
The total deaths in the province now comes to 5850, and the daily update of COVID-19 data will be released at 11 a.m.
The premier will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m.
- WATCH THE LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE AT 1 P.M.
This is a developing story and will be updated.