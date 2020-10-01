MONTREAL -- Quebec business owners affected by the province's 'red-alert' zone will be eligible for emergency financial assistance to keep them afloat during the latest lockdown.

Some business sectors including bars, dining in restaurants, concert halls and movie theatres are being forced to close a second time as cases of COVID-19 continue to jump in parts of the province: the Montreal and Quebec City regions and Chaudiere-Appalaches.

The 28-day lockdown means small and medium-sized businesses in those sectors will be entitled to an 80 per cent reimbursement of most of their fixed costs for the next four weeks, up to a maximum of $15,000.

Eligible expenses include commercial rent, municipal and school taxes, mortgage interest, electricity, gas, telecommunications costs, licences and association fees.

The announcement was made by Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon Thursday during a daily COVID-19, alongside Premier Francois Legault and public health director Horacio Arruda.

Approximately 12,000 businesses would be eligible to take part in the program, at an estimated cost of $100 million to the Quebec government.

- With files from The Canadian Press