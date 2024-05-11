MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man killed in residential garage fire in Chibougamau, Que.

    911 emergency services line. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV NEWS) 911 emergency services line. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV NEWS)
    A man was killed in a fire in Chibougamau, in Quebec's north.

    The man was discovered unconscious around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, inside a garage on a residential lot located on 2nd Avenue.

    "On-site firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control. A man was found unconscious in the garage. The victim was transported to hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert.

    The age and identity of the victim were not immediately available.

    The cause of the fire has also yet to be determined, but the criminal theory has been ruled out at first glance.

    A fire scene technician and investigators will be on site to analyze the scene and attempt to clarify the causes and circumstances of the event.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 11, 2024.

