MONTREAL -- Quebecers in the province's red zones could face tickets of up to $1,000 for violating public health regulations.

Premier Francois Legault addressed media on Wednesday, stressing that the situation in the province is “concerning.”

“Lives are at stake. We want to keep children in schools and protect our health network.”

“We have to tell it as it is. Because of negligence by a minority of people, we're facing a situation where a lot of people are impacted and there are lives at stake.”

As of midnight, three Quebec regions, including the Greater Montreal Area, will have their alert level elevated to red, the highest level. Among the previously announced restrictions that come into effect are the closing of bars, restaurant dining rooms, movie theatres and other public spaces.

Legault said no gatherings in private homes, other than those involving essential services, will be allowed and that police will have the power to enforce the regulations.

“I want to be clear: police are not going to start knocking on doors at random. This is not a witch hunt. Police will only do this if there are reasons to believe there is noncompliance with the law.”

Legault said if police have reason to believe an illegal gathering is going on and police are not allowed into the residence, they will be able to obtain a warrant from a judge via telephone.

