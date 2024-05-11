Quebec woman buys lotto ticket from daughter's store, wins $1 million

A woman from Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que. won $1 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw after buying a ticket from her daughter's convenience store.

Denise Belanger picked up a ticket at her daughter's Depanneur Métabetchouan in Métabetchouan-Lac-à-la-Croix, around 225 kilometres north of Quebec City.

She has been playing the same lotto numbers for 35 years and discovered on the May 4 draw that she won the prize.

She plans to now help her daughter build a new house and buy her son a truck, according to a Loto-Quebec news release. She also plans to put away some money for her grandchildren's education.

Her daughter's store will pocket $10,000 (one per cent) of the winnings.

The store seems to be a decent option for buying lottery tickets.

Loto-Quebec said Patrice Guerin bought a ticket there in 2023 that won a $2 million jackpot in the 20 x Supreme lottery.

In June 2021, Roger Larouche won $1 million in the Extra lottery from a ticket purchased at the store.

"In recent weeks, Quebec has seen several new lottery millionaires. Residents of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region have also been lucky. More than 45 winners from this region received prizes of $25,000 or more last year," said Loto-Quebec executive vice president Isabelle Jean.