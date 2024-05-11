Man in critical condition after being stabbed outside of downtown Montreal bar

MONTREAL
    Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Police are investigating after a man was stabbed early Saturday morning in downtown Montreal.

    The Montreal police (SPVM) responded around 3 a.m. after a call came in about an altercation outside of a bar near Peel metro in the Ville-Marie borough.

    SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said that witnesses said an altercation broke out, and a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body outside of Soubois Bar.

    He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

    No arrests were made, and the police investigation is ongoing.

