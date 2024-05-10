Montreal comic book artist among those honoured with Canada Post stamp

A Montreal graphic novelist is among four artists Canada Post honoured with stamps that went on sale on Friday.

Montrealer Michel Rabagliati was chosen alongside Chester Brown, Seth, and cousins Jillian and Mariko Tamaki due to their "significant contributions to the genre and continue a long line of Canadian storytellers," according to Canada Post.

Rabagliati began writing his "Paul" series of graphic novels in 1999, which set its title character against the backdrop of Montreal. His comics have won multiple awards, and Rabagliati was made a Compagnon des arts et des lettres du Quebec for his contribution to the vitality and influence of Quebec culture.

Michel Rabagliati's iconic 'Paul' series was honoured on a Canada Post stamp on May 10, 2024. (Canada Post)

The cartoonist was born in Montreal in 1961 and started drawing comics in his 40s after working as a graphic designer for years.

Stamps and collectables can be purchased at post offices or on canadapost.ca.