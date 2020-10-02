MONTREAL -- Public health authorities in Quebec are reporting more 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as both new cases and hospitalizations surge

Authorities announced that 1,052 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours for a total of 75,221.

The number of hospitalizations in the province increased by 27 from Thursday to Friday, and there are now 302 people receiving care in the province's hospitals for COVID-19. Of those, three more people are in the intensive care ward for a total of 49.

There were seven new deaths added to the total. Officials say six of them occurred between Sept. 25 and Sept. 30 and one death occurred before Sept. 25, bringing the total to 5,857. No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.



Health-care professionals analyzed 30,948 samples on Sept. 30. (Quebec provides sampling data from two days prior to its daily updates).

This is a developing story and will be updated.





