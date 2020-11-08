LONGUEUIL -- The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) announced Sunday that it will move forward with its plans to bubble players from Nov.17 to 27 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

This decision was adopted unanimously by the league’s board before being approved by Quebec Public Health.

“The QMJHL has always and will continue to follow Public Health directives to ensure the safety of its participants, and this event will be no exception, '' read the league's press release.

The Gatineau Olympiques, the Drummondville Voltigeurs, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, the Victoriaville Tigers, the Shawinigan Cataractes, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, and the Quebec Remparts will enter the bubble.

It is not yet known who will pay the bill, which is likely to be steep, for the project. Expenses will include rental of the Videotron Centre and accommodation for players.

Earlier this fall, Commissioner Gilles Courteau indicated that the budget for a team on his circuit fluctuated up to $2.5 million per year.

The government of Quebec recently gave the QMJHL and its teams several million dollars to compensate for losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Further details and the schedule will be released in the coming days.

-- This report was first published by the Canadian Press on Nov 8, 2020.