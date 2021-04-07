MONTREAL -- One day after Quebec announced a tightening of restrictions in red alert zones, the province is reporting a significant increase in the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

An additional 29 people are now in hospital in Quebec fighting the disease, for a total of 543, according to figures released from the province Wednesday morning. The number of people in intensive care rose by two, for a total of 123.

There were also 1,270 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while eight new deaths were recorded for a total of 10,709 deaths since the start of the pandemic. One death was from the last 24 hours and seven were from March 31 to April 5.

This is the eighth day in a row that saw daily cases exceed 1,000.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) says that there are 10,795 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

The number of people who have recovered stands at 298,298, an increase of 914.

On the vaccine front, 43,631 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,636,310. Health officials also analyzed 34,499 samples on April 5.

The latest numbers come as the health minister is announcing new priority groups who will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

- This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.