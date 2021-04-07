MONTREAL -- Starting Thursday, people 60 years old and over will be eligible to be vaccinated in Quebec.

Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement Wednesday morning at a press conference, joined by Daniel Paré, director of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Quebec, and the director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

Availability may vary depending on the region, said the Health Minister.

"Taking into account a limited number of vaccines in a few regions, appointments will be available in the upcoming weeks," said Dubé. "This is completely normal, because not all regions are at the same stage."

"My objective remains clear: to vaccinate as many Quebecers as quickly as possible, which is what we’ve done," said the minister.

He added that starting Thursday, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has drawn concern among some people, will be administered in walk-in clinics to all those born no later than 1966 (people ages 55 and up) who wish to receive it.

ESSENTIAL WORKERS, PEOPLE WITH SERIOUS HEALTH ISSUES PRIORITIZED

On Friday, essential workers will also be able to book vaccination appointments online.

People will need to bring proof of employment to get a dose.

Some of the essential workers Dubé mentioned included “school staff … firefighters, prison guards, police officers, workers, and slaughterhouses and the mining sector workers,” among others.

Along with essential workers, adults under 60 years of age who have a chronic disease or health problem that increases the risk of complications of COVID-19 will also soon have access to the vaccine.

For now, it’s unclear exactly who will qualify as high risk. Arruda said people who are actively receiving treatment for their condition will be prioritized.

“These are people who are under active care,” he said. “If you have diabetes or high blood pressure, and you see a specialist every three months, you are in the category of chronic diseases that are not at high risk.”

“Some people are going through chemotherapy,” he said, adding people who “have to go [to the hospital] three times per week,” for example, will qualify.

“It’s not to exclude them, but we need to make a choice based on the amount of vaccine we have right now,” said Dubé.

QUEBEC EXPECTED TO EXPAND VACCINATION CAPACITY

Dubé vowed to increase vaccine distribution in the coming months, up to 70,000 doses as early as next month.

With large shipments of vaccines expected in the coming weeks and months, Paré predicted the province’s capacity will continue to increase up to 130,000 doses per day in June.

"That is what we are preparing everything for," he said.

