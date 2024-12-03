Patrik Laine to return from knee injury, make Canadiens debut against Islanders

Patrik Laine's long-awaited Montreal Canadiens debut -- and first game in nearly a year -- has arrived.

The Finnish winger is back from a knee injury as the Canadiens host the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Laine, who has practised with the team for two weeks, took rushes on Montreal's second line with Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovskyduring Tuesday's morning skate at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens sent forward Joshua Roy down to minor-league affiliate Laval on Monday to pave the way for Laine's return.

The former 44-goal scorer joined the Canadiens via trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets last summer, injecting energy into a playoff-deprived fan base.

A devastating knee-on-knee collision with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Cedric Pare in pre-season play on Sept. 28 abruptly dampened that excitement. But after opting against surgery on his left knee sprain, Laine will suit up in a regular-season game for the first time in Montreal.

It's also his first game since breaking his clavicle as a member of the Blue Jackets on Dec. 14.

The 26-year-old entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28 to prioritize his mental health and was cleared to return on July 26, three weeks before his trade to Montreal.

His return lands at a much-needed time for Montreal. The Canadiens (8-13-3) were last in the Atlantic Division, 31st in the NHL and riding a two-game losing streak before Tuesday's action.

On offence, Montreal ranked 21st in goals per game (2.83) and last in shots per game (24.0) -- both categories Laine should help improve.

The six-foot-four, 208-pound sharpshooter has 204 goals and 1,390 shots in 480 games.

Laine scored his career-high 44 goals in 2017-18 with the Winnipeg Jets, who drafted him second overall in 2016, but he hasn't surpassed 30 since 2018-19 partially due to a string of injuries.