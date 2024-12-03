MONTREAL
    • Montreal police set up checkpoints for winter tires

    Montreal police (SPVM) were out checking tires in the city to make sure drivers had their winter tires installed. (CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) were out checking tires in the city to make sure drivers had their winter tires installed. (CTV News)
    Montreal police (SPVM) officers were out on Tuesday stopping drivers and checking their tires to be sure they were ready for winter.

    The Quebec government requires all vehicles to have winter tires installed between Dec. 1 and March 15.

    The regulation does not apply to trailers and vehicles registered outside of Quebec.

    The fines range from $200 to $300 for drivers who have missed the deadline.

    SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin said that Operation TACOT will run Tuesday and Wednesday to verify that vehicles are ready for winter.

    In Montreal, SPVM officers along with Quebec highway patrol agents were set up on René-Levesque Boulevard West near Saint-Timothée Street from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

    Police report that more than 500 vehicles were inspected and around 70 tickets issued for a variety of offences, including non-conforming tires, windows (tinted or damaged), windshield wipers and heating systems. In addition, some drivers were not wearing their seatbelts.

    Allaire Morin said that five warnings were issued and six vehicles were ordered to undergo repairs. Four of those were done on site.

    Four vehicles were also towed for mechanical issues.

