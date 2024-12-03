Quebec prisons on lockdown after correctional officer severely beaten
Quebec prisons were in lockdown on Tuesday after a correction officer at the Sorel-Tracy detention centre was attacked this week.
Sources told Noovo Info that the lockdown would take place in response to the attack that left the officer with “severe” injuries that resulted in him being sent to the hospital in critical condition.
More to come.
With files from Noovo Info.
Canadian woman stranded in Aleppo as Syrian civil war escalates
It is the first time control of the city has shifted since 2016, when government forces, backed by Russia and Iran, defeated the rebels who controlled Aleppo's eastern districts.
Should Canada be America's 51st state? Trump was 'teasing us,' says minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with all opposition leaders today before question period to brief them about his meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.
Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season.
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in the Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
Young Manitoba woman dies after medical emergency during dental appointment
The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it is investigating a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.
South Korean parliament votes to defy president by lifting his declaration of martial law
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday, vowing to eliminate 'anti-state' forces as he struggles against an opposition that controls the country's parliament and that he accuses of sympathizing with communist North Korea.
Jewish pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Ottawa parliament building
A group of Jewish-Canadian activists protesting Israel's ongoing armed offensive in Gaza have occupied a parliamentary building in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
Toronto library apologizes after staff at east-end branch refuse to help lost girl
The Toronto Public Library is apologizing after staff at a branch in the city’s east end refused to provide a lost child with access to a telephone.
2 Ontario men charged after police seize US$40M in suspected cocaine from tractor-trailer in Illinois
Two Ontario men are facing charges after police in the U.S. say they seized 540 kilograms of cocaine from a tractor-trailer along Interstate 80 in Illinois.
BREAKING Process around Ontario Place redevelopment was 'unfair' and didn't follow rules: AG
Ontario's auditor general is slamming the Ford government for failing to follow proper process around the redevelopment of Ontario Place, including a revelation that senior staff communicated directly with Therme Canada and other applicants while proposals were still being accepted.
First snowfall expected for Toronto this week
Toronto is expecting it's first snowfall of the season this week.
Toronto may impose cap on number of Uber, Lyft drivers in the city
Toronto could soon introduce a cap on the number of licences issued to drivers who work for ride-hailing services, including Uber and Lyft.
55K customers without power in Gatineau
Hydro-Québec is reporting extensive power outages across Gatineau on Tuesday morning.
Ottawa to receive 5 cm of snow Wednesday, flurries Tuesday
Ottawa residents might soon have to start plowing their driveways with the city's first dump of snow expected this week.
Snow, rain, and wind expected for Maritimes this week with early December storm
A developing low pressure skirting colder air in place across eastern parts of the country will bring snow, rain, and wind to the Maritimes on Thursday.
Woman dies three weeks after being struck by vehicle in Red Bank, N.B.
A woman who was struck by a vehicle in New Brunswick three weeks ago has now died from her injuries.
Halifax council narrowly votes down motion to scrap designated locations for encampments
A motion to remove Halifax’s controversial designated locations list for homeless encampments was narrowly defeated in council chambers on Tuesday after a heated debate.
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
Insults on social media lead to real-life assault in northern Ont.
A Mississauga First Nation woman has been charged with assault after she took offence to comments about her on social media.
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
Charges laid after 'shelter in place' in Tillsonburg
Police in Tillsonburg have seized a firearm and illegal drugs after an investigation last week.
Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs seized in Oxford County, Kitchener
OPP and Woodstock police began 'Project NAPOLI' because of drug trafficking activity in Oxford, Brant, Elgin, Norfolk, Woodstock, London and Waterloo.
School closures and bus cancellations, more squalls expected Tuesday morning
It remains a winter wonderland across the London region, with snow blanketing midwestern Ontario.
Wanted man known to visit Kitchener, Hamilton, Toronto, Halton Region and Peel Region
Police are looking for a wanted man who has breached his statutory release.
Waterloo water main break causes traffic slowdowns
Traffic on Weber Street North has been reduced to one lane in each direction after a water main break near Lincoln Road.
Leamington man facing several firearms charges
Essex County OPP have charged a 42-year-old man with firearms-related offences following the execution of a warrant in Leamington.
Average home price increases to $584,452 in Windsor-Essex
There was an increase in the average sales price of homes and market activity in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
Highway 401 driver charged after Good Samaritan calls police
A 42-year-old driver on Highway 401 is facing impaired charges after a Good Samaritan called police.
Snow-clearing efforts underway on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
Weapons and drug charges withdrawn against disbarred lawyer arrested in Wasaga Beach
The Crown has withdrawn charges due to a lack of evidence against a disbarred lawyer facing drug trafficking and weapons offences following a traffic stop in Wasaga Beach last summer.
OPP investigating collision involving train and vehicle in Caledon
Provincial police are investigating a collision involving a train and passenger vehicle in Caledon.
Video shows 'completely unprovoked' stranger attack in Vancouver, police say
Police in Vancouver are searching for witnesses after a seemingly random and unprovoked assault was captured on video in the city's downtown core.
'Several unanswered questions' after 2 youths stabbed in Langley, RCMP say
Authorities are investigating after two youths were found stabbed in the Aldergrove community of Langley Township early Tuesday morning.
B.C. nurse suspended 8 months for sharing patient records
A British Columbia nurse has been suspended for eight months after inappropriately accessing and sharing private patient health information, according to the professional regulator.
'A piece of our hearts missing:' B.C. family announces tragic end to search for missing man with dementia
A 64-year-old man who went missing from his Saanich long-term care home last month has been found deceased on the Westshore – with his wallet and Cleveland Browns trading cards, according to family.
Young Manitoba woman dies after medical emergency during dental appointment
The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it is investigating a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.
RCMP investigating double homicide in Portage la Prairie
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a double homicide in Portage la Prairie.
Winnipeg crews respond to Young Street Fire
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services (WFPS) extinguish early morning fire on Young Street.
Calgary Flames to honour Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
Former Calgary Flames favourite Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew will be honoured Tuesday night at the team's home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Controversial Glenmore Landing redevelopment set for heated council hearing
Calgarians will have a chance to voice their opinion on a controversial development at a southwest shopping complex to city council Tuesday.
Police searching for suspect who stole purses from Peter Lougheed Centre
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole purses from the Peter Lougheed Centre.
Residents of Alta. town vote in favour of bylaw banning rainbow flags, crosswalks
Residents of a northern Alberta town have voted in favour of a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
Pet supply donation drive is underway in pet stores across Edmonton
Giving Tuesday is underway and Edmontonians can help families with pets by donating pet supplies this holiday season.
Edmonton knocks previous tree-planting record out of the park
Edmonton branched out this year and planted a record number of trees in more areas than ever before.
Woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after early morning shooting: Regina police
Regina police say a woman was taken to hospital early Tuesday morning with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries following a possible shooting.
Man fined more than $10K after 35 walleye found in Sask. home, elephant ivory rosaries and rings seized
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a man is facing a fine of $10,550 after 35 walleye fish were found in his Saskatchewan home and four rosaries and three rings made of elephant ivory were seized after an initial search of luggage at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Saskatchewan auditor to release report on foreign-owned farmland, procuring hotels
Saskatchewan's provincial auditor is to release a report today outlining government programs and services that need improvement.
One woman arrested following stabbing in Saskatoon
One woman has been arrested following a stabbing in Saskatoon on Monday night.
Meth, guns seized during drug trafficking bust in North Battleford, 3 charged: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP have charged three people and seized multiple guns following a drug trafficking investigation in the Battlefords area.
