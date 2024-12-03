MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec prisons on lockdown after correctional officer severely beaten

    Quebec prison break
    Quebec prisons were in lockdown on Tuesday after a correction officer at the Sorel-Tracy detention centre was attacked this week.

    Sources told Noovo Info that the lockdown would take place in response to the attack that left the officer with “severe” injuries that resulted in him being sent to the hospital in critical condition.

    More to come.

    With files from Noovo Info.

