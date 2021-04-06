MONTREAL -- Students in Montreal and Quebec's other red zones will be going back to attending class on alternate days.

Premier Francois Legault announced the reinstatement of the emergency public health measure during a press conference on Tuesday. The measure will go into effect on Monday.

Other returning measures include the shutting down of indoor sports activities, such as gyms, as of Thursday.

Legault called the new measures preventive, saying that while Montreal has not seen a significant increase in daily new cases, the same cannot be said of other regions, some of which have recently been recategorized as red zones. He noted the large increase in daily new cases in Ontario and said public health believes it's only a matter of time before the same is seen in Montreal.



“We juggled the idea of bringing the curfew back to 8 p.m in red zones but at the same time, public health is telling us there are many people working later and there are people who want to walk around with spring coming," said Legault. "But we will not hesitate, if there is an increase in the number of cases in Montreal, we will bring the curfew back down to 8 p.m.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.