    • Quebec to investigate 2 CEGEPs in connection with student safety

    Quebec Minister for higher Education Pascale Dery responds to the Opposition during question period at the National Assembly. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
    Two English-language CEGEPs in Montreal are expected to be investigated by the Quebec Ministry of Higher Education following student complaints about a tense climate due to the war in the Middle East.

    Minister for Higher Education Pascale Déry confirmed on Tuesday morning that she had asked her department to investigate the governance mechanisms at Dawson College and Vanier College.

    The investigation is expected to verify whether the two institutions “have taken all the measures at their disposal to guarantee the physical and psychological safety of students.”

    On social network X, Déry said that the “climate on certain campuses seems to have deteriorated in recent months.”

    She noted that the ministry received “several” reports concerning “unease and insecurity” felt by some students.

    “We know that the conflict in the Middle East generates its share of emotions, but institutions have an obligation to take all necessary steps to ensure a healthy and safe environment for all students,” she wrote.

    Déry did not specify why these two CEGEPs were targeted, but she did mention an “accumulation of complaints.”

    “The right for students to have a safe and healthy environment is non-negotiable,” she insisted.

    In November, a student movement in support of the Palestinian people led to strikes in many educational establishments.

    Dawson College management chose to cancel all classes on Nov. 21, citing “numerous emails and calls from members of the community expressing concern for the safety of students and employees” on the day of the strike.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 3, 2024.

