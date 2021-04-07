MONTREAL -- Starting Friday, Montreal essential workers will be able to book vaccination appointments online, the province announced Wednesday.

It's a change of policy that will allow this group to be vaccinated simultaneously with those with serious chronic illnesses, as Health Minister Christian Dubé hinted may be the case in a Tuesday-night announcement.

He unveiled more details the following morning. For example, people will need to bring proof of employment to get a dose.

Some of the essential workers Dubé mentioned included “school staff … firefighters, prison guards, police officers, workers, and slaughterhouses and the mining sector workers,” but the list won't end there.

The shift in priorities will be applied to other regions as well, outside of Montreal, Dubé said, when they've gotten closer to reaching target numbers in the previous priority categories. The province is just starting with Montreal.

In explaining the shift, he said bluntly that the province re-evaluated what will help stop the virus and its variants.

"It's a question of evaluation of risk, but as well as optimizing the doses that we have so that we can always decrease deaths, hospitalizations and contagion," he said.

PEOPLE IN 'ACTIVE TREATMENT' FOR ILLNESS ALSO NEXT IN LINE

Montrealers under 60 with serious chronic illnesses were previously listed as the group next in line, and they still are, at least on paper.

Quebec is scheduled to get so many vaccine doses in the next week, about three-quarters of a million doses, that the province says it can do both groups at once.

Details are less available so far, however, on who will qualify as high risk. Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda said people who are actively receiving treatment for their condition will be prioritized.

“These are people who are under active care,” he said. “If you have diabetes or high blood pressure, and you see a specialist every three months, you are in the category of chronic diseases that are not at high risk.”

“Some people are going through chemotherapy,” he said, adding people who “have to go [to the hospital] three times per week,” for example, will qualify.

“It’s not to exclude them, but we need to make a choice based on the amount of vaccine we have right now,” said Dubé.

60 AND UP ACROSS MOST OF THE PROVINCE ELIGIBLE THURSDAY

The progression by age is also moving forward in more Quebec regions. Starting Thursday, people 60 years old and over will also be eligible to be vaccinated in most of the province.

Availability may vary depending on the region, said Dubé.

"Taking into account a limited number of vaccines in a few regions, appointments will be available in the upcoming weeks," said Dubé. "This is completely normal, because not all regions are at the same stage."

"My objective remains clear: to vaccinate as many Quebecers as quickly as possible, which is what we’ve done," said the minister.

He added that starting Thursday, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has drawn concern among some people, will be administered in walk-in clinics to all those born no later than 1966 (people ages 55 and up) who wish to receive it.

QUEBEC EXPECTED TO EXPAND VACCINATION CAPACITY

Dubé vowed to increase vaccine distribution in the coming months, up to 70,000 doses a day as early as next month.

With large shipments of vaccines expected in the coming weeks and months, Paré predicted the province’s capacity will continue to increase up to 130,000 doses per day in June.

"That is what we are preparing everything for," he said.



- With files from The Canadian Press