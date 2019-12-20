MONTREAL -- Laval police have arrested six people, including several minors, who they said were connected to drug trafficking at a Chomedey high school.

The arrests happened on Nov. 7, after school administrators warned police of drug sales and consumption among students.

Service de Police de la Ville de Laval (SPVL) raided one home and three vehicles.

Four of the six arrested have been charged: one minor and three people aged 19 or 20. They are facing charges of illegal sale of cannabis to minors, illegal sale of cannabis to people over 18 and possession of cannabis with intent to sell.

SPVL officers seized more than 200 g of cannabis, $2,455 in cash and equipment related to the sale of cannabis, the police force said in a statement on Friday.

They encouraged parents to discuss the effects of drug consumption with their children.

Anyone with information about drug sales in Laval can call police anonymously at 450 662-INFO (4636), or call 911 and mention file number LVL- 191029-054.