Montreal to spend $800,000 on gun violence support hotline

A makeshift memorial is shown for Amir Benayad and other victims of gun shootings in Montreal, Sunday, January 16, 2022. Benayad, a 17-year-old teen died Thursday following a shooting in the city's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A makeshift memorial is shown for Amir Benayad and other victims of gun shootings in Montreal, Sunday, January 16, 2022. Benayad, a 17-year-old teen died Thursday following a shooting in the city's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon