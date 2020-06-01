MONTREAL -- Montreal is reporting only eight new deaths from COVID-19, a drastic drop from the 179 new deaths reported by the city’s public health officials on Sunday.

The city is now counting a total of 2,927 deaths and 25,545 COVID-19 cases overall -- which means 108 new cases on Monday, almost half the 210 reported the day before.

Health officials clarified over the weekend that the spike in new deaths reported Sunday was due to a technical problem entering data, and that 14 more people had died in the 24 preceding hours.

Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, dry cough, trouble breathing and a loss of smell or taste, can visit a testing clinic with or without an appointment.

Walk-in mobile clinics are set up at the following locations on June 1 & 2 and can be visited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

École Judith-Jasmin

4575 Mariette Ave., Montreal QC H4B 2G3



4450 Saint-Hubert St., Montreal QC H2J 2W9 (south of Mont-Royal St.)



12196 Pierre-Blanchet Ave., Montreal, QC, H1E 6P1 (bus on Pierre-Blanchet Ave.)



10th Ave., north of Victoria Lachine, QC H4Z 0A2 (On the side of the main baseball field)

A mobile clinic will be at this location on June 1st only: